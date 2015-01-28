(Rewrites with reaction to Fed statement, new throughout)
* Fed holds rates unchanged, repeats it is patient on policy
* Dollar holds position, up modestly against euro, Swiss
franc
* U.S. dollar index gains but still off 11-year highs
* Greek politics a drag for the euro
* New Zealand dollar drops to near four-year low
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, Jan 28 The U.S. dollar strengthened on
Wednesday in a broad advance that included gains against the
euro and the Swiss franc, taking in stride the Federal Reserve's
repeated message it remains "patient" in deciding when to raise
interest rates.
Market expectations the Fed would stay the course toward
increasing rates underpins the dollar's rally versus its
European and Asian counterparts where policy is being loosened
in a bid to spur economic growth.
Economists are expecting a U.S. rate increase sometime in
mid-2015 while prices in the futures market point toward the
later months of the year.
The Fed said the U.S. economy is on track for continued
expansion, but did acknowledge inflation had dropped further
below its longer-run objective.
"I don't think there is a big catalyst here for the dollar.
Overall, markets have run with the long dollar position and I
don't think this is likely to throw dollar bulls off course,"
said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in
New York.
"We don't get any additional information in terms of
forecast or press conference and the language was not a
surprise. So far the reaction has been muted and reflects the
lack of surprises," he said.
The U.S. dollar index edged up to session highs after
the Fed's statement, gaining 0.56 percent on the day to 94.551,
below Friday's 11-year high.
The euro slumped to session lows, off 0.82 percent to
$1.12865 on the EBS trading platform. The euro fell
0.36 percent to 1.0234 Swiss francs while the
greenback traded up 0.49 percent to 0.9070 franc.
A secondary drag on the euro was tough talk from Greece's
new anti-austerity government over its 240 billion euro bailout
plan.
"I think the dollar is still the cleanest shirt in the
hamper but the Greece situation is not going away. Until that is
resolved, and ultimately I do think they stay in the euro zone,
it will create a better situation for the dollar," said John
Canally, investment strategist and economist at LPL Financial in
Boston.
Eurasia Group, while maintaining a Greek exit from the euro
zone is unlikely, nevertheless increased chances to 15 percent
from 5 percent on Wednesday.
The dollar's one blemish was a loss of 0.26 percent to
117.54 yen.
New Zealand's dollar fell to a near four-year low of $0.7328
versus the U.S. dollar after the country's central bank
said it expects to keep rates on hold for some time with the
next move either up or down depending on economic data.
(Additional reporting by Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by James
Dalgleish)