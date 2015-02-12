(Adds comment, updates prices)
* U.S. retail sales, jobless claims weaker-than-expected
* Greece gets assistance from ECB for banks
* Swedish crown dives as central bank cuts repo rate
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Feb 12 The dollar dropped across the
board on Thursday after weaker-than-expected U.S. economic data,
although its outlook remained upbeat as many investors
continued to price in an interest rate hike by the Federal
Reserve sometime this year.
The dollar index, a gauge of its value against six major
currencies, fell after two straight days of gains. For the month
of February, the dollar index was down 0.5 percent, on track for
its first monthly loss in eight months.
U.S. retail sales fell 0.8 percent last month, while jobless
claims rose above 300,000 in the latest week.
"We're seeing a bit of a bump in the road for the dollar
with retail sales being a miss compared with expectations and
jobless claims being higher," said Lennon Sweeting, corporate
dealer at U.S. Forex in Toronto.
"But the U.S. dollar is still favored to have a bullish
trend at the moment, especially when so many central banks right
now are cutting rates."
In late New York trading, the dollar index was down 0.9
percent at 94.153. posting its largest one-day loss in
more than a week.
The dollar fell 1.3 percent against the yen to 118.88
.
The euro, meanwhile, rose to one-week highs versus the
dollar and was last up 0.6 percent at $1.1399.
"Even with the soft U.S. numbers, euro/dollar is struggling
to hold on to their highs," said Shaun Osborne, chief currency
strategist at TD Securities in Toronto.
"I don't expect the euro to do that much better. The
stabilization we have seen is really just a result of being
oversold longer term."
The euro got a little bit of a break after the European
Central Bank further raised the cap on emergency funding for
Greek banks by about 5 billion euros to 65 billion euros.
However, the fate of Greece's international
bailout deal still remains uncertain.
Greece's new leftist Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras told EU
leaders that the austerity plan is killing his economy and they
must find an alternative.
The Swedish crown, meanwhile, fell to its weakest level
since April 2009 against the dollar, which was last up 0.6
percent at 8.4340 crowns, after the country's central
bank on Thursday cut its key repo rate into negative territory.
Against the euro, the crown was down 1.2 percent,
with the single euro zone currency last trading at 9.6132
crowns.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by W Simon and
Nick Zieminski)