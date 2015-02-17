* Euro rises on hopes for Greek deal

* Improving German investor sentiment helps euro

* Central bank meeting minutes in focus this week (Adds quote, details on Greece, updates prices)

By Karen Brettell

NEW YORK, Feb 17 The euro gained against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday on rising hopes that Greece will find common ground with its euro zone partners for support beyond its current bailout program.

Athens rejected a proposal to request a six-month extension of its international bailout on Monday as "unacceptable."

But investors are holding out hopes that an agreement will be reached despite the current back and forth on terms.

"The underlying message from the market is that it's wholly confident that an agreement's coming," said Richard Franulovich, a senior currency strategist at Westpac in New York.

The euro rose 0.5 percent against the dollar to $1.1410 , not far from Monday's high of $1.1429.

The euro zone single currency was also helped by a German ZEW survey that showed analyst and investor sentiment rose in February to its highest in a year.

The Greek negotiations are likely to continue to dominate currency trading in the near term, and investors who are bullish on the U.S. currency may wait for an agreement to be reached, if it is forthcoming, before setting new trades.

"When the market gets it in their head that there is a deal, the euro rallies," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. "That means that dollar bulls are reluctant to come in and sell the euro here."

The euro has strengthened from an 11-year low of $1.1098 on Jan. 26.

Central banks will also be in focus in the coming days with the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England both due to release minutes from their latest policy meetings on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank on Thursday will release minutes from its January meeting, when it announced a new bond purchase program in an effort to boost growth and stave off deflation, despite opposition from Germany's Bundesbank.

Greece also intends to ask for an extension of its loan agreement with the euro zone on Wednesday, a source in Brussels said, distinguishing this from the country's full bailout program. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe and James Dalgleish)