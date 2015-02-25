* Traders pare bets that Fed will raise U.S. rates mid-year
* Lower U.S. yields add to selling pressure on greenback
* Greece debt deal supports euro but doubts persist
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 25 The dollar fell against a
basket of currencies on Wednesday as traders trimmed their
greenback holdings following Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen's suggestion that the U.S. central bank would not rush
into raising interest rates.
The drop in the dollar mirrored a pullback in yields on
shorter-dated U.S. Treasuries from recent highs, as Yellen's
testimony to U.S. lawmakers disappointed investors who had
positioned themselves for a clearer signal whether rates might
rise as early as mid-year.
The two-year U.S. Treasury note yield touched a
two-week low on Tuesday partly on Yellen's perceived dovish
comments.
Yellen declined to provide much insight into when the word
"patient" might be dropped from the Fed's policy statement and
instead emphasized that dropping the word would not necessarily
portend rate hikes were imminent.
Whether to raise rates will depend on economic data and will
be decided on a meeting-to-meeting basis, she
said.
"She managed to reduce expectations of a rate hike in June.
She also gave herself a lot of leeway to react to incoming
data," said Sebastien Galy, currency strategist at Societe
Generale in New York.
U.S. new home sales released on Wednesday fell less than
forecast in January, holding near their fastest pace since June
2008.
Yellen appeared before the House Financial Services
Committee a day after her testimony before the Senate Banking
Committee. She did not offer additional insight on the timing of
a rate increase before the House panel.
The dollar index fell for a second day and was last
down 0.3 percent at 94.229, with the greenback shedding ground
against almost every major currency.
The dollar edged down 0.08 percent against the yen to
118.890 yen. Sterling was up 0.45 percent to $1.5524
after touching an eight-week high of $1.5538.
The euro gained against the dollar for a second day in the
wake of Greece receiving a four-month extension on a bailout
from its euro zone partners.
Despite doubts about Greece's ability to repay its debt, the
temporary measure reduced anxiety about the debt-laden nation
departing from the economic bloc, analysts said.
The euro zone single currency was up 0.2 percent at $1.13590
and 0.1 percent at 135.060 yen.
The dollar's drop was seen as temporary. The Fed still
appears to be on track to raise rates this year, although
probably not in June as some large banks had forecast.
In contrast, the European Central Bank is beginning a
60-billion-euros-a-month bond-buying program next month. The
Bank of Japan is already deep into a similar quantitative easing
program. That makes the dollar a buy on dips, traders said.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London and Masayuki
Kitano in Tokyo; Editing by James Dalgleish and Tom Brown)