* Dollar index on track to extend winning monthly streak
* Euro near 1-month low vs dollar, rebounds from 3-week low
vs yen
* Greenback cuts losses as Q4 GDP revised down less than
expected
* Swedish crown rises to one-month high after GDP data
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Feb 27 The dollar index ended little
changed on Friday as it stayed on track for a record eighth
month of gains on improving U.S. data and comments from Federal
Reserve officials that bolstered bets for a interest rate rise
later this year.
This measure of the greenback against the euro, yen and four
other currencies was set to mark its longest streak of
monthly gains since the greenback was floated as a fiat currency
in 1971. February's gain of about 0.52 percent, however, was the
smallest of the eight months.
The dollar overcame earlier month-end selling that followed
a rally on Thursday, as more evidence suggested the U.S. economy
will expand in the coming months.
"The trend is still in place to support the dollar," said
Eric Viloria, currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in
New York.
The dollar index initially eased from a one-month
high set on Thursday, before ending the day flat at 95.295.
The greenback hovered near a one-month peak versus the euro,
last up 0.08 percent at $1.1188. It firmed 0.24
percent against the yen at 119.700 yen.
The euro rebounded from a three-week low versus the yen,
last up 0.2 percent at 134.015 yen.
The government said on Friday it downgraded fourth-quarter
U.S. gross domestic product growth to a 2.2 percent annual pace
from an initial estimate of 2.6 percent. Economists polled by
Reuters forecast a revision down to 2.1 percent.
The better-than-expected reading coincided with encouraging
U.S. pending home sales and consumer sentiment figures, though a
surprise drop in a private index on U.S. Midwest business
activity to its weakest since July 2009 revived some worries
about slowing U.S. growth.
Amid this backdrop of moderate economic expansion, the
Federal Reserve has shown it would be "patient" on ending its
near-zero interest rate policy. Fed Chair Janet Yellen
reiterated this stance at her semiannual testimony before
Congress this week.
Other top U.S. central bank officials signaled the Fed's
path towards normalizing monetary policy remains on track for
later this year, but the pace of rate increases will likely be
gradual as inflation has been stuck below the Fed's 2 percent
target.
Among other currencies, the Swedish crown rose to a
one-month high of 9.3250 crowns per euro after data
showed the economy grew at its fastest pace in more than three
years in the fourth quarter. The strong crown has complicated
Riksbank's effort to combat deflation. It was last down 0.8
percent at 9.3400 crowns per euro in late U.S. trading.
