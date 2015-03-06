* Dollar index at 11-1/2-year high
* U.S. jobs data for February unexpectedly strong
* Euro dips under $1.09; ECB to start bond buying next week
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, March 6 The dollar jumped to an
11-1/2-year high against a basket of currencies on Friday as
robust U.S. employment growth fueled expectations that the
Federal Reserve was closer to raising interest rates.
The euro fell below $1.09 for the first time since September
2003. It was last at $1.0862, off 1.50 percent for the day.
The dollar accelerated after the government reported that
U.S. nonfarm payrolls grew by 295,000 in February, exceeding
expectations of 240,000 new jobs. The unemployment rate fell to
a more than 6-1/2-year low of 5.5 percent.
"We feel the economy is in a position for the Fed to begin
normalizing policy," said Sam Bullard, senior economist at Wells
Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina. "We think it is
on the path to make a rate change in June."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against six major currencies, climbed more than 1 percent to
97.726, the highest level since September 2003, according to
Thomson Reuters data.
U.S. interest rates futures signaled that investors were
placing more bets the Fed might raise rates this summer, though
they have not fully priced in such a move until late 2015.
"Markets are pricing in something less dovish," said Nick
Verdi, currency strategist at Standard Chartered Bank in New
York.
U.S. bond yields, relatively high in comparison to European
rates and a key attraction for foreign investors, also rose
sharply after the unexpectedly strong employment report.
The euro has been in a long slide and slipped below $1.10 on
Thursday, when the European Central Bank set a Monday start for
its 1.1 trillion euro bond-buying program, designed to lower
euro zone interest rates and spur growth.
The dollar was last up 0.50 percent against the yen,
to 120.72 yen, while the British pound lost 1 percent
against the dollar and last hovered just over $1.50.
The 30-year Treasury fell sharply in price, which lifted its
yield to 2.8703 percent, a high not seen in more than two
months.
(Reporting by Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Lisa Von
Ahn and Leslie Adler)