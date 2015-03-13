* U.S. data disappoints vs forecasts, focus now on Fed
meeting
* Euro slumps to fresh 12-year low vs. dollar, weaker vs yen
* Sterling drops to near five-year low
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, March 13 Dollar-buying momentum lifted
the greenback to a fresh 12-year high against the euro on
Friday, overcoming disappointing U.S. inflation and consumer
sentiment data that would normally weaken it.
Positioning ahead of the Federal Reserve's monetary policy
meeting next week was also seen as a potential reason for the
seemingly incongruous move up by the dollar, analysts said.
The euro fell over 1.60 percent to a low of $1.04625 on the
EBS trading platform.
"What makes us uncomfortable is that the dollar's drive
higher is not being supported by front-end yields. They are down
the past few days. It is not a yield advantage driving the
dollar higher, but it feels like a momentum market," said
Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New
York.
"We see a risk of a dollar pullback on the Fed next week but
a bias to buy on that," he said.
U.S. producer prices fell 0.6 percent last month, the first
drop since the series was revamped in 2009, pointing to tame
inflation that could argue against an anticipated June interest
rate increase by the Fed.
In addition the University of Michigan's consumer sentiment
index fell in March, although inflation expectations rose for a
second straight month to its highest since
September.
The European Central Bank's quantitative easing program,
meant to stimulate borrowing and investment, stands in contrast
to the expectation the Fed starts raising interest rates later
this year, enhancing the dollar's yield advantage.
"Dollar-buying momentum is overcoming rising European
yields. It remains unclear what's driving this higher because
the data and the curves would argue more (for) its weakness,"
said Sebastian Galy, senior currency strategist at Societe
Generale in New York.
Galy referred to a pause in European bond buying that has
driven yields to record lows and in some cases negative levels.
Sterling fell over 1 percent to a fresh near five-year low
of $1.4697. Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said on
Thursday he was in no hurry to raise interest rates, fueling
cable's weakness.
The euro dropped 1.55 percent to 126.915 yen, its weakest
point in over 1-1/2 years. Meanwhile the dollar was
little changed against the yen, rising just 0.11 percent to
121.395.
