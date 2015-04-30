* Stronger-than-expected U.S. data helps dollar
* Euro rises to 2-month high, posts best month in 4-1/2
years
* Aussie and Kiwi dollars fall
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, April 30 The dollar rose against the
Japanese yen Thursday after U.S. data showed signs of a
stabilizing labor market and an economy that was gathering
momentum, putting the Federal Reserve on track to raise interest
rates at least once this year.
Following the upbeat U.S. data, the dollar trimmed its
losses against the euro, which had earlier climbed to a
two-month peak.
That said, the dollar still posted its worst monthly
performance in four years against a basket of six major
currencies, with a roughly 3.7 percent loss in April.
In contrast, the euro in April had its strongest monthly
showing in 4-1/2 years, rising 4.7 percent.
Thursday's data showed the number of Americans filing new
claims for jobless benefits tumbled to a 15-year low of 262,000
last week and consumer spending rose 0.4 percent in March,
underpinning the dollar.
Another report showing U.S. wage growth of 0.7 percent for
the first quarter and a better-than-expected manufacturing
number for the U.S. Midwest also helped shore up sentiment for
the greenback.
The reports suggested the economy was regaining momentum
after slowing to a crawl in the first quarter.
"I maintain my belief that both the U.S. economy and the
dollar will reassert themselves in due course, similar to what
happened last year," said Stephen Jen, a partner at asset
manager SLJ Macro Partners in London.
"The challenge is to patiently wait for evidence of this
economic recovery before getting back into these trades."
In late trading, the dollar rose 0.3 percent to 119.36 yen
, after earlier falling to a one-month low.
The Bank of Japan, whose steady campaign of money printing
knocked more than a fifth off the yen's value in two years, held
off with another round of easing on Thursday, and said it was
confident inflation would begin to rise. That initially helped
the yen against the dollar.
The euro advanced 0.9 percent versus the dollar to $1.1236
, rising for a third straight day and to a two-month high
of $1.1248. Europe's common currency has gained more than 7
percent against the dollar since hitting a one-month low on
April 13.
The New Zealand and Australian dollars, meanwhile, both fell
sharply in response to signs of more monetary easing in the
pipeline from their respective central banks.
The Kiwi dollar last traded at US$0.7629, down 0.7
percent, while the Aussie fell 1.3 percent to US$0.7910.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Bernadette
Baum and Richard Chang)