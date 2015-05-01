* U.S. data mixed, but dollar-supportive nonetheless
* Euro surrenders gains, after hitting 2-month high
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, May 1 The dollar touched a two-week
high against the yen on Friday and rose from a two-month low
versus a basket of major currencies, supported by signs that the
U.S. economy may be stabilizing after a recent soft patch.
U.S. economic reports were mixed on Friday, however, with
some weakness noted in manufacturing and construction. That did
not stop investors from buying back what has been an oversold
dollar. Yields on U.S. 30-year government bonds and 10-year
notes hit seven-week highs, also underpinning the greenback.
"I don't think these numbers change the narrative for the
dollar and we expect the dollar to trade in a range pretty
soon," said John Doyle, director of markets at Tempus Consulting
in Washington.
"The numbers are mixed and while there has been some
improvement in the data, we're still waiting for more evidence
that the U.S. economy has indeed turned the corner," he said.
Data showed that U.S. manufacturing activity held at a near
two-year low in April, but a jump in consumer sentiment and
stronger-than-expected vehicle sales suggested the economy was
pulling out of a weak phase in its cycle.
Separately, the Commerce Department said construction
spending slipped 0.6 percent to an annual rate of $966.6
billion, the lowest level since September.
The net effect of the data was positive on the dollar.
The U.S. currency started to gain momentum on Thursday after
the release of more positive economic data. Signs that the
labour market was recovering with initial jobless claims
dropping, wages rising along with a jump in Midwest business
activity, all combined to draw investors back to the greenback.
Volumes were on the lower side with most of Europe shut for
the May Day holiday.
In the UK, which was open for trading, sterling fell sharply
against the dollar and the euro after
British manufacturing data showed growth cooling before a
tightly fought election.
In late morning trading, the dollar rose against the yen,
supported by Treasury yields' rise. The dollar was up 0.6
percent at 120.11 yen. It hit a two-week high of 120.24.
The dollar index was up 0.5 percent at 95.055, having
suffered its worst month in four years in April.
The euro was flat at $1.1223,after earlier hitting a
two-month peak. The euro has been aided recently by a surge in
German yields as fears of deflation in Europe eased somewhat.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Ted Botha)