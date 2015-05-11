* Greece default risk hurts euro
* U.S. dollar notches third straight gain against euro
* Kiwi slides on New Zealand rate cut speculation
* Sterling hits highest of year against dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 11 The U.S. dollar rose against
the euro on Monday on renewed worries over a Greek exit from the
eurozone, while the New Zealand dollar hit more than seven-week
lows against the greenback on speculation the country's central
bank might cut interest rates.
Finance ministers of the euro zone welcomed progress in
negotiations between Greece and its creditors on a
cash-for-reform deal but said more work is needed to bridge
differences holding up a comprehensive agreement. The Eurogroup
met Monday to discuss Greece.
"The focus has shifted back onto Greece," said Omer Esiner,
chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington. "The clock is going to be counting down as to when
Greece finally runs out of cash."
The chances that Greece will leave the eurozone are slightly
less than one in four, according to a Reuters poll of traders,
but if Athens defaults on a IMF loan on Tuesday, the likelihood
will increase.
Analysts also said investors were continuing to take profits
in the euro after the currency rallied to a more than two-month
peak of $1.1392 last week.
The dollar benefited from the jitters over Greece and
notched its third straight session of gains against the euro.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket
of six major currencies, also posted its third straight session
of gains.
The New Zealand dollar posted its biggest one-day decline
against the greenback since late 2011 as speculation that the
country's central bank could cut rates gathered momentum. The
New Zealand dollar set a 7-1/2 week low of $0.7337 against the
U.S. dollar in U.S. trading.
Sterling, meanwhile, hit its highest level of the year
against the dollar, at $1.5611, after Prime Minister David
Cameron's British election victory last week.
"You still have a bit of post election momentum for
sterling," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP
Paribas in New York.
The euro was last down 0.5 percent against the dollar at
$1.11535. The dollar was up 0.4 percent against the
Swiss franc at 0.93440 franc, and was up 0.2 percent
against the yen at 120.130 yen.
The dollar index was up 0.3 percent at 95.046.
