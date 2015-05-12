* Bond spreads shift against dollar

* Traders repurchase euro on spike in Bund yields

* Dollar set for first session of losses in four

* Analysts still see longer-term dollar uptrend (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, May 12 The U.S. dollar slumped against the euro on Tuesday for the first time in four trading sessions after a spike in German Bund yields rattled markets and led traders to repurchase the euro to reduce portfolio losses.

German 10-year Bund yields shot up 22 basis points from Monday's session low of 0.52 percent to a session high of 0.74 percent on Tuesday. While benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields hit six-month highs of 2.37 percent, they reversed course and were last at 2.26 percent.

The European Central Bank's 1 trillion-euro stimulus program had driven European rates lower, with German 10-year Bund yields threatening to slip into negative territory as recently as last month after hitting a record low of 0.05 percent on April 17. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Investors who had bullish positions in Bunds and short bets against the euro, and who had magnified those positions with leverage, were forced to repurchase the euro on the sell-off in Bunds in order to mitigate their losses, said Axel Merk, president and chief investment officer of Palo Alto, California-based Merk Investments.

"People are unwinding levered trades, and these are ripple effects that we see," he said. "They continue to be short the euro, and they have to trim that down."

While the euro was last up 0.54 percent against the dollar at $1.12155, it remained within recent ranges and was below a more than two-month peak of $1.1392 touched on Thursday.

The dollar was down 0.19 percent against the Japanese yen, at 119.840 yen. Analysts said the yen had been range-bound against the dollar because of a lack of major developments in monetary policy from the Bank of Japan.

Analysts also said the dollar would resume its rally once the Fed moves closer to hiking rates.

"When the data turns definitively, we're going to have another extended rally in the dollar," said Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX strategy at CitiFX in New York, in reference to potential improvement in U.S. economic data.

The dollar was last down 0.57 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.92890 franc. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.49 percent at 94.547.

Sterling continued its advance against the dollar in the wake of Prime Minister David Cameron's British election victory last week, and last traded up 0.6 percent against the dollar at $1.5673. (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Ted Botha)