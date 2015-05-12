* Bond spreads shift against dollar
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 12 The U.S. dollar slumped against
the euro on Tuesday for the first time in four trading sessions
after a spike in German Bund yields rattled markets and led
traders to repurchase the euro to reduce portfolio losses.
German 10-year Bund yields shot up 22 basis
points from Monday's session low of 0.52 percent to a session
high of 0.74 percent on Tuesday. While benchmark 10-year U.S.
Treasury yields hit six-month highs of 2.37 percent,
they reversed course and were last at 2.26 percent.
The European Central Bank's 1 trillion-euro stimulus program
had driven European rates lower, with German 10-year Bund yields
threatening to slip into negative territory as recently as last
month after hitting a record low of 0.05 percent on April 17.
Bond yields move inversely to prices.
Investors who had bullish positions in Bunds and short bets
against the euro, and who had magnified those positions with
leverage, were forced to repurchase the euro on the sell-off in
Bunds in order to mitigate their losses, said Axel Merk,
president and chief investment officer of Palo Alto,
California-based Merk Investments.
"People are unwinding levered trades, and these are ripple
effects that we see," he said. "They continue to be short the
euro, and they have to trim that down."
While the euro was last up 0.54 percent against the dollar
at $1.12155, it remained within recent ranges and was
below a more than two-month peak of $1.1392 touched on Thursday.
The dollar was down 0.19 percent against the Japanese yen,
at 119.840 yen. Analysts said the yen had been
range-bound against the dollar because of a lack of major
developments in monetary policy from the Bank of Japan.
Analysts also said the dollar would resume its rally once
the Fed moves closer to hiking rates.
"When the data turns definitively, we're going to have
another extended rally in the dollar," said Steven Englander,
global head of G10 FX strategy at CitiFX in New York, in
reference to potential improvement in U.S. economic data.
The dollar was last down 0.57 percent against the Swiss
franc at 0.92890 franc. The dollar index, which
measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies,
was down 0.49 percent at 94.547.
Sterling continued its advance against the dollar in the
wake of Prime Minister David Cameron's British election victory
last week, and last traded up 0.6 percent against the dollar at
$1.5673.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Lisa Von Ahn and Ted Botha)