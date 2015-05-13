* U.S. retail sales unchanged in April
* Dollar index hits over three-month low
* Euro hits over $1.13 against dollar
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, May 13 The U.S. dollar hit a more than
three-month low against a basket of major currencies on
Wednesday after weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales data for
April supported expectations that the Federal Reserve would wait
longer before hiking rates.
U.S. retail sales were unchanged in April as households cut
back on purchases of automobiles and other big-ticket items. The
data suggested the economy was struggling to make a strong
rebound after barely growing in the first quarter.
In addition to the retail sales report, other data showed
the 10th straight month of declining import prices in April.
"The market is basically convinced that the Fed is not going
to do anything until the consumer shows some strength," said
Boris Schlossberg, managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset
Management in New York.
Traders are watching U.S. economic data closely for signs of
when the Fed will hike interest rates from rock-bottom levels,
which is expected to boost the dollar by driving investment
flows into the United States.
Analysts said much of the euro's gains were a result of
traders repurchasing the euro, or "covering" short bets against
the currency.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, hit a more than three-month low
of 93.461. The index was on track to post its biggest
one-day decline in a week.
The dollar also hit a nearly two-week low against the yen of
119.030 yen. While the euro rose above 1 percent against the
dollar, its session high of $1.13830 was shy of last Thursday's
more than two-month peak of $1.1392. The euro held within the
past week's ranges in part because of greater stability in bond
yields, analysts said.
German 10-year Bund yields were last at 0.72
percent after hitting their highest level of the year at 0.80
percent last week, while 10-year U.S. Treasury
yields were last at 2.29 percent after hitting six-month highs
of 2.37 percent on Tuesday.
"It takes away some of the momentum" in the euro, said
Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Chapdelaine Foreign
Exchange in New York, in reference to yields stabilizing.
The euro was last up 1.27 percent against the dollar at
$1.13560. The dollar was last down 1.36 percent
against the Swiss franc at 0.91695 franc and was down
0.64 percent against the yen at 119.100 yen.
The dollar index was last down 0.94 percent at 93.637.
(Editing by Ted Botha and Chizu Nomiyama)