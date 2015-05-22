(Repeats to reach additional subscribers)
* Dollar on track for best week against euro in over 4-1/2
years
* Broad greenback gains; CPI shows underlying inflation
pressures
* More ammunition for Fed to raise interest rates later this
year
* BOJ keeps policy unchanged, as expected
(Adds U.S. data, new throughout)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, May 22 The U.S. dollar turned higher
on Friday, spurred off its early losses by a U.S. inflation
report that indicated underlying pressures are building and
thereby bolstering the case for the U.S. Federal Reserve to
raise interest rates later this year.
"Stronger inflation, along with stronger growth data, is
something that the Fed certainly wants to see," said Brian
Daingerfield, currency strategist at the Royal Bank of Scotland
in Stamford, Connecticut. "Rate hike expectations have likely
been brought forward as a result of some of the stronger data
today."
The euro's gains were cut and the buying momentum for the
dollar increased as the morning New York session incorporated
the U.S. Consumer Price Index data.
While the CPI gained 0.1 percent in April, down from the
prior month, the so-called core CPI, which strips out food and
energy costs, increased 0.3 percent, the largest rise since
January 2013, after advancing 0.2 percent in March.
The euro fell 0.94 percent to a session low of $1.10055
on the EBS trading platform. It was the weakest point
since April 29 and put the euro on track for its worst weekly
performance since August 2010.
The dollar climbed 0.40 percent to 121.51 yen,
just off a fresh 10-week high of 121.57 yen. Earlier trading
left the dollar flat against the yen after a Bank of Japan
meeting presented a slightly more upbeat view of the economy
that gave no sign it was ready to do yet more to support growth.
Investors will glean more views about the state of the U.S.
economy in hopes of attaining a better understanding of when
U.S. interest rates may rise from a speech by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen at 1300 EDT/1700 GMT.
"The speech later today by Janet Yellen might be
interesting," said Alvin Tan, a strategist with French bank
Societe Generale in London. "But really the Fed is in waiting
mode; we think they will raise rates in September, but they are
unlikely to make that decision in the next month or two."
In Europe, Germany's often market-moving Ifo data had
prodded the euro marginally higher, while there was little sign
at an EU summit of the breakthrough in talks on Greece.
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi warned in a speech
that future economic growth would be modest.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London, Masayuki
Kitano in SINGAPORE and Anirban Nag in LONDON; Editing by Alison
Williams and Lisa Von Ahn)