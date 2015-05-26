* Dollar up more than 1 percent against basket of currencies

* Euro falls below $1.09, Greek concerns growing

* U.S. data bolsters dollar buying (Adds late prices, quotes and context)

By Michael Connor

NEW YORK, May 26 The dollar climbed more than 1 percent against other major currencies on Tuesday, extending recent gains on upbeat data that lifted expectations the Federal Reserve will start raising U.S. interest rates in 2015.

The dollar climbed to its highest in nearly eight years against the Japanese yen and pushed the euro, already weighed down by anxieties over Greece's financial crisis, below $1.09 for the first time in a month.

The dollar index, composed of six leading currencies traded against the greenback, was last up 1.31 percent and on the way to its best daily rise in nearly two years.

The increases was the latest in a string of gains that began last week, when U.S. core inflation rose unexpectedly and Fed Chair Janet Yellen said a rate hike looked likely before year's end.

Against the yen, the dollar broke through longer-term resistance and topped 123 yen to a high of 123.32 yen, a level last seen in July 2007, after government officials reported that U.S. business investment spending plans increased solidly for a second straight month in April.

U.S. non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending plans, rose 1.0 percent last month after an upwardly revised 1.5 percent increase in March, according to the Commerce Department.

Other data on Tuesday signaling economic growth and a path toward rate increases included a rise in U.S. consumer confidence and unexpectedly strong gains last month in sales of new single-family homes.

"With U.S. interest yields looking to move up, that has been supportive of the dollar against the yen," said Ron Simpson, director of currency research at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.

The euro was last off nearly 1 percent at $1.0873, near its low for the day as traders pointed to growing nerves over Greece, as well as a fall-back in German government bond yields, as making the dollar relatively more attractive.

"No one knows what's going to happen," Simpson said. "As a result, the euro's upside is going to be contained for now."

Greece and its Europeans creditors sought to play down fears Athens would default on a payment next week to the International Monetary Fund. The government reiterated it would try to make the payment and Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis expressed confidence a deal with lenders would be struck by June 5 in time to avoid default.