* Japan minister's concerns not enough to halt yen selling
* Euro hits 1-month low versus dollar before Greece news
* Reports raise some hopes Greece clinches debt deal soon
(New throughout, updates market activity, adds comment from
analyst)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, May 27 The dollar rose against most
major currencies on Wednesday, hitting an eight-year peak
against the yen on expectations the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates later this year due to signs the U.S. economy is
recovering from an anemic first quarter.
The euro recovered from a one-month low versus the greenback
following reports of progress between Greece and creditors
toward a deal that would unlock cash for the debt-laden nation
to avert default.
The dollar's gains were also fed by automatic sell orders
for the yen which had traded in a relatively tight range versus
the greenback, traders said.
"We broke out of a technical pattern because of the general
dollar strength," Marc Chandler, chief global currency
strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. in New York, said of
the Japanese currency.
Japanese Economics Minister Akira Amari said earlier
Wednesday while recent movements reflected the dollar's gain
rather than the yen's fall, excessive currency moves were
undesirable, echoing earlier signals from the finance ministry
and Bank of Japan.
Traders brushed off Amari's comments with the dollar
touching an eight-year high of 123.875 yen on the EBS trading
system. It last traded up 0.6 percent at 123.845 yen.
The euro's bounce against the dollar was modest, however, as
European officials downplayed a Greek debt accord was near.
"All those comments have to be taken with a big pinch of
salt, but it's helping there are signs we are moving toward a
deal," said Charles St. Arnaud, currency strategist at Nomura
Securities International in New York.
The euro fell earlier on revived view that the U.S. currency
would push toward parity with the European Central Bank's plan
to accelerate its bond purchases for its 1.1 trillion euro
quantitative easing program.
The euro was last up 0.1 percent at $1.08825 after touching
one-month low of $1.0819 earlier on the EBS platform.
Renewed enthusiasm in the greenback boosted the dollar index
to its highest in more than a month at 97.775. It was
last up 0.1 percent at 97.409.
Tuesday's better-than-expected U.S. data on core business
spending, new home sales and consumer confidence failed to renew
bets the Fed would end its near zero rate policy at its June
meeting, but they supported the notion it would do so by
year-end, analysts said.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London, Hideyuki
Sano in Tokyo, Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Tom Heneghan, W
Simon and David Gregorio)