* U.S. ISM manufacturing, construction spending data beat
expectations
* Dollar hits 124.920 yen, highest since Dec. 2002
* Greece misses self-imposed deadline for reaching agreement
(Updates prices; adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 1 The U.S. dollar rose on Monday,
hitting a 12-1/2-year peak against the yen after the release of
stronger-than-expected data on U.S. manufacturing and
construction spending, while renewed worries over a Greek
default contributed to the euro's weakness.
Reports showed U.S. manufacturing picked up in May and
construction spending surged in April to a nearly 6-1/2-year
high. The data bolstered optimism about the health of the U.S.
economy and hardened confidence the Federal Reserve will
increase interest rates this year.
"There is an element of relief there," said Steven
Englander, global head of G10 foreign exchange strategy at
CitiFX in New York.
"It gives more credence to the story that the Q1 slowdown
was an aberration," he said in reference to data on Friday
showing U.S. gross domestic product shrank at a 0.7 percent
annual rate in the first quarter.
The latest data fueled the greenback's rise to 124.920 yen,
its highest since December 2002. The data underscored the
divergence between the Fed's path toward tighter monetary policy
and the Bank of Japan's ultra-loose policies.
"It's not a huge shift, but it pushes expectations in a
hawkish direction," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency
strategist at BNP Paribas in New York, on the impact of the U.S.
data on Fed hike expectations. "Dollar/yen is primarily at this
point a trade on monetary policy divergence."
The Fed's first rate increase in nearly a decade is expected
to boost the dollar by driving investment flows into the United
States.
Analysts said worries about Greece weighed on the euro
earlier in the session after the country missed a self-imposed
Sunday deadline for reaching an agreement with its lenders to
unlock aid. Greece faces a payment to the International Monetary
Fund on Friday and the expiration of its bailout program on June
30.
The euro last traded down 0.54 percent against the greenback
at $1.09310, retreating from Friday's one-week high of $1.1006
. The dollar was last up 0.51 percent against the yen
at 124.800 yen.
The dollar was last up 0.56 percent against the Swiss franc
at 0.94565 franc. The dollar index, which measures the
greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was last up
0.53 percent at 97.416.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Andre Grenon)