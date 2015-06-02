* Hopes for Greece deal with creditors lift euro
* Dollar index set for biggest one-day percentage drop since
July '13
* Dollar hits over one-week low against franc
* Dollar retreats from 12-1/2-year peak against yen
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 2 The U.S. dollar was on track to
post its biggest one-day percentage decline against a basket of
major currencies in nearly two years on Tuesday on expectations
that Greece would reach a deal with its creditors.
Greece's creditors are close to finishing a draft agreement
to put to the leftist government in Athens, a source close to
the talks said, injecting new momentum into long-running
negotiations to release aid for the cash-strapped country.
Athens has threatened to default on an International Monetary
Fund payment this week without a deal.
"The big moves are happening on the back of Greece," said
Alfonso Esparza, senior currency Strategist at Oanda in Toronto.
"There's a light at the end of the tunnel."
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was set to post a 1.5 percent
drop, its biggest one-day percentage decline since early July
2013. The dollar was on track to post its biggest one-day loss
against the euro since mid-March.
The euro rose as high as 2.5 percent against the dollar to a
more than one-week high of $1.11950. The greenback also dipped
against the yen after reaching a 12-1/2-year peak of 125.070
early in the session and hit a more than one-week low against
the Swiss franc at 0.93115.
While analysts said optimism about Greece handed the biggest
boost to the euro, they also cited data showing 0.3 percent
year-on-year acceleration in euro zone inflation in May.
The data helped fuel a spike in European bond yields. German
10-year Bund yields hit their highest level in over
two weeks, at 0.7 percent, and posted their biggest one-day rise
since November 2011.
The Greece optimism and euro zone inflation data led traders
to realize that they were too bullish on European bonds and the
dollar, and led them to cover short bets against the euro, said
Sebastien Galy, senior foreign exchange analyst at Societe
Generale in New York.
He said the euro would likely dip lower to to $1.10,
however, if the U.S. jobs data for May due Friday shows solid
employment growth.
The euro was last up 2.03 percent against the dollar at
$1.11470. The dollar was last down 0.56 percent
against the yen at 124.100 yen and down 1.29 percent
against the franc at 0.93320 franc.
The dollar index was down 1.48 percent at 95.935.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Patrick
Graham in London; Editing by Tom Brown)