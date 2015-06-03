* ECB's Draghi sees no reason to adjust monetary policy
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, June 3 The U.S. dollar hit its lowest
against the euro in over two weeks on Wednesday after the
European Central Bank kept monetary policy steady despite recent
market volatility and Bund yields extended their rise.
The ECB sees no reason to adjust its monetary policy stance
in response to a recent rise in bond yields in Europe, ECB
President Mario Draghi told a news conference after the bank
held interest rates as expected. That sentiment from Draghi, in
addition to the ECB raising its 2015 inflation forecast, helped
boost the euro.
Draghi and the ECB's statements came after data Tuesday
showed a rise in euro-zone inflation in May.
"Draghi's comments reaffirmed that the euro zone data was
moving in the right direction," said Eric Viloria, currency
strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.
The euro has also notched gains in the past two sessions by
tracking a rise in Bund yields. Benchmark 10-year Bund yields
hit 0.89 percent Wednesday, their highest since October 2014
.
The euro was last up 1.07 percent against the dollar at
$1.12695 after hitting a more than two-week high of
$1.12855, after posting its second biggest daily gain since
October 2011 on Tuesday.
Comments from Federal Reserve board member Lael Brainard
that the U.S. economy's recent poor performance might be more
than transitory also weighed on the dollar on Tuesday.
Optimism about Greece's negotiations with creditors also
supported the euro, analysts said. Greece's international
creditors signaled on Wednesday they were ready to compromise to
avert a default even as Athens warned it might skip an IMF loan
repayment due this week.
The dollar rose slightly against the yen at 124.300 yen
, and rose against the Swiss franc at 0.93480 franc
after mixed U.S. economic data. The dollar index
, which measures the greenback against a basket of major
currencies, was on track for a second straight losing session.
ISM data showing the pace of growth in the U.S. services
sector slowed in May weighed on the dollar. Analysts said the
data supported the view that the Federal Reserve may wait longer
before hiking rates. Rate hikes are expected to boost the dollar
by driving investment flows into the United States.
"Anyone would agree that the U.S. economy is not running at
full steam," said Axel Merk, president and chief investment
officer of Palo Alto, California-based Merk Investments.
The dollar index was last down 0.51 percent at 95.342
.
