NEW YORK, June 18 The euro jumped on Thursday, rising to a one-month peak against the dollar on a German newspaper report that creditors would extend Greece's existing aid program until year's end, before fading after officials denied those reports.

The euro touched a session high of $1.1436 against the dollar, its best since May 18, before easing back. It last traded at $1.1377, up 0.36 percent for the day.

The euro was also up 0.10 percent against sterling .

A German newspaper Die Zeit report on Thursday about possible concessions made to Greece by its international creditors was dismissed by European Union diplomats, who told Reuters that such a proposal meant to avoid a looming Greek debt default "would definitely not fly." (Reporting by Michael Connor in New York, editing by G Crosse)