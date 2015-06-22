* Euro strength fades as optimistic headlines thin out

* Hammering away in negotiations, market has to wait

* Dollar broadly stronger, forecasts for more long-term strength

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, June 22 Optimistic headlines on Monday that talks between Greece and euro zone finance ministers made progress toward a tangible debt deal pushed the euro up only to see the currency's gains fade as the flow of headlines ebbed into the European night.

Greece's latest cash-for-reforms offer was received more positively than expected, with talk of more work ahead to achieve a potential deal this week.

The ministers agreed to reconvene before the week is over, after Greece has thrashed out details with its international creditors the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

"The euro is only slightly lower. There's been quite a bit of fluctuation today based on the headlines with regards to Greece," said Eric Viloria, currency strategist at Wells Fargo Securities in New York.

"Over time we expect the euro to weaken based upon the underlying economic and monetary policy trends. The ECB is still actively easing monetary policy, expanding its balance sheet, purchasing government bonds," at the same time the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to raise interest rates, Viloria said.

Guarded optimism drove the euro higher after a weak start in Asian trade.

Jeroen Dijsselbloem, chairman of the Eurogroup of 19 euro zone finance ministers, described the new Greek document as comprehensive and "a basis to really restart the talks" but said talks in the next days would show whether the numbers added up.

By late New York trade, the euro remained in a tight trading range. The euro zone common currency traded at $1.13355, down 0.15 percent on the EBS trading platform, closing in on the Asian trading session high of $1.14040.

The euro rose nearly one percent against the yen, only to lose half of its gains to trade up 0.44 percent to 139.81 yen . Against the Swiss franc the euro held on to a 0.40 percent gain at 1.04530 francs. The dollar rose 0.53 percent at 123.35 yen

"What we are looking to do is fade the euro rally. We'll probably see topside around $1.1450, but we don't think the outlook for Greece is really going to shift monetary policy or fundamentals more generally," Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Credit Agricole in New York said, expecting the euro will ultimately drop. (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London and Tomo Uetake in Tokyo; Editing by Louise Ireland and Chizu Nomiyama)