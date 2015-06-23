(Adds Brussels meeting, fresh comment)
* U.S. data boosts greenback; rising yields help too
* Greece's new reform proposals welcomed, but no deal yet
* Worries around Greek parliament's willingness to back deal
* Greek PM Tsipras to meet with heads of ECB, IMF, EC on
Wednesday
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 23 The U.S. dollar rose on
Tuesday, underpinned by prospects for interest rate increases
and rising U.S. Treasury yields, while the euro fell on concerns
that any debt deal agreed by Brussels and Athens will not get
passed by the Greek Parliament.
A seven-year high in new U.S. single family home sales last
month, combined with U.S. durable goods orders suggesting the
manufacturing sector is at least stabilizing after a weak
period, helped support the case for lifting benchmark U.S.
interest rates.
Rising U.S. Treasury yields make dollar investments more
attractive, and the case for lifting U.S. rates further was
bolstered by Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, who said
the U.S. economy could be ready for two interest rate increases
this year, in September and December.
"My general sense is that if people are looking past Greece,
we can return to the (monetary policy) divergence theme ... and
when you do that you look at fundamentals. Despite the weak
durable goods number this morning, generally speaking I think
people see the U.S. economy accelerating, leading to a Fed rate
hike," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at
Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.
Greek lawmakers have reacted angrily to concessions Athens
offered in the debt talks, undermining the optimism from
Monday's talks.
The aim of policymakers is to have an approved detailed
cash-for-reforms proposal from Eurogroup finance ministers for
final endorsement by euro zone leaders by Thursday morning.
Athens needs money to pay the International Monetary Fund 1.6
billion euros ($1.8 billion) next week.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will meet European
Central Bank President Mario Draghi, IMF head Christine Lagarde
and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker on
Wednesday. The meeting in Brussels would happen hours before the
finance ministers' meeting.
"The market was leaning toward a rally after a resolution.
Why else would the euro be near up $1.14 or rally off of
statements? Once it didn't go up anymore, the overextended long
euro positioning was exposed and we broke the supports at
$1.1310, $1.1290 and then $1.1240. So, it seems more buy the
rumor, sell the fact," said Lane Newman, director of foreign
exchange for ING Capital Markets in New York.
The euro fell to a two-week low of $1.11350, down nearly 2
percent, before recovering to $1.11740, off 1.47 percent on the
EBS trading platform.
The dollar, at 0.93880 Swiss francs, marked a more than
one-week high but slid to 0.93325 francs, still up 1.47 percent
on the day.
