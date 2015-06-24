* Dollar index takes breather after Tuesday's rally
* Fed official suggests two hikes possible this year
* Euro back around $1.1200; markets await Greece news
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, June 24 The dollar drifted lower on
Wednesday after hitting its highest in more than a week in the
previous session, while U.S. 10-year Treasury yields dipped as
investors' focus slowly shifted from Greece to prospects for
higher U.S. interest rates.
A lack of progress on the Greek debt crisis stoked risk
aversion in the market, boosting the safe-haven yen against the
dollar, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington.
The outlook for the dollar, however, remained upbeat despite
Wednesday's retreat. Investors expect U.S. interest rates in the
world's largest economy to rise sooner than later.
Wednesday's data on U.S. gross domestic product confirmed
the improving outlook. The final figure for the first quarter
showed contraction in the economy was less than previously
estimated.
GDP fell at a 0.2 percent annual rate in the quarter instead
of the 0.7 percent pace of contraction reported last month.
This "will bode well for the 2015 average and suggests Q2
was entered with better momentum than originally assumed," said
Omer Esiner, chief market analyst of Commonwealth Foreign
Exchange in Washington.
In late New York trading, the dollar index was down 0.1
percent at 95.302.
On Tuesday, it had its strongest daily performance since
late May, climbing as much as 1.2 percent. It hit a daily peak
of 95.636, its highest level since June 12.
The dollar benefited on Tuesday from reasonably strong U.S.
data; comments from Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell, who
said he was prepared to raise interest rates twice this year;
and higher U.S. yields .
News of the remaining differences between Greece and its
eurozone creditors pulled the euro off highs hit earlier in the
day. It was still up 0.2 percent at $1.1196 in late afternoon
trading.
Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras flew to Brussels to meet
eurozone officials on Wednesday to try to bridge gaps on key
elements of the proposals made by his left-wing government to
shore up state finances in return for vital loans.
Tsipras also met European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi, IMF head Christine Lagarde and European Commission
President Jean-Claude Juncker on Wednesday afternoon before a
1700 GMT meeting of the Eurogroup of finance ministers.
As of late afternoon, there had been no agreement between
Greece and its creditors. The expectation is that a deal could
be reached on Thursday.
Against the yen, the dollar was down 0.1 percent at 123.86
yen.
