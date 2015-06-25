(Adds details, fresh prices)

* Euro flat against dollar, Greek talks to resume Saturday

* Euro zone finmins end 3rd meeting without agreement on Greece

* Swiss franc drops vs euro after SNB chief says over-valued

By Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, June 25 Ongoing Greek debt talks sidelined currency investors on Thursday, demonstrating their unwillingness to take bold positions as deadlines for a deal come and go, leaving the euro little changed against the greenback.

A failure on Thursday to clinch a deal between Athens and its three creditor institutions - International Monetary fund, European Central Bank and European Union - set up a last-ditch effort to reach agreement on Saturday in order to avoid a default next week.

Even upbeat U.S. economic data did little to help the dollar advance. U.S. consumer spending recorded its largest increase in nearly six years on strong demand for automobiles and other big-ticket items, bolstering the outlook for second quarter growth.

"Watching Greek headlines. That's kind of holding markets back," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.

"This week we have seen appetite to start rebuilding dollar long positions," he said. "Markets are feeling more confident that U.S. data is rebounding and the dollar will do well."

The euro traded at $1.12020, off 0.03 percent on the EBS trading platform.

Earlier, the Swiss franc fell to a 10-day low against the euro after the head of the Swiss National Bank said it was "considerably over-valued" and that the SNB would continue to intervene in currency markets..

The euro gained 0.31 percent at 1.04945 Swiss francs.

A failure by Greek officials to reach an aid-for-reforms deal with the country's creditors would likely spark massive safe-haven flows into the Swiss currency.

Over the past several weeks, the euro has traded in a $1.09-$1.14 area for several weeks, with strategists arguing over the extent to which it has been affected by talks on Greece.

Some analysts reckon that with the market betting some sort of a Greek deal will be reached, the euro's direction against the dollar can once again be dictated by fundamental factors. With ultra-loose monetary policy in the euro zone and U.S. interest rates seen moving higher, that means a weaker euro.

Neil Mellor, a currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon in London, said the euro would fall if there is deal on Greece as investors have used it for carry trades, borrowing it and then selling it to buy higher-yielding currencies.

"What has been fairly clear is that every time there's a chance of a deal the euro plummets, and every time there's disappointment coming along, it reverses course," he said. (Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly in London, Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Peter Galloway and Diane Craft)