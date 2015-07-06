(Repeats to additional subscribers without any changes)
* Euro losses limited after initial dip below $1.10
* Resignation of Greek finance minister a positive for
Greece
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 6 The euro tumbled across the
board on Monday, but was off the lows of the day, after Greece
voted to reject the conditions tied to the troubled country's
debt bailout deal.
The resignation of Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis,
however, was positive news for Greece, removing a "constant
thorn" to any deal with the country's creditors, said Dennis de
Jong, managing director at FX.com. Varoufakis' exit partly
prompted a comeback in the euro, analysts said.
The euro dropped to a one-week low against the dollar below
$1.10, and skidded to a six-week trough versus the yen
immediately following the "No" outcome. Selling was also seen in
other higher-yielding currencies such as the Australian dollar
and emerging market currencies.
The euro, however, has since stabilized in the London and
New York sessions.
"The worst case scenario, we have been staring at, notably
Grexit, has not hurt the euro much for now, while the best case
scenario -- a negotiated settlement -- is not a great reason to
buy the euro either, not least because it will be tough to reach
a deal that has long-term credibility," said Alan Ruskin, global
head of FX strategy at Deutsche Bank.
The "No" vote leaves Greece in uncharted waters, however,
risking a banking collapse that could force it out of the euro
zone. Without more emergency funding from the European Central
Bank, Greece's banks could run out of cash within days.
In late New York trading, the euro was down 0.6 percent at
$1.1044, after falling to a one-week low at $1.0970.
Against the yen, the euro fell 0.7 percent to 135.22 yen
.
The euro was also down 0.6 percent versus sterling at 70.78
pence.
SWISS INTERVENTION?
The safe-haven Swiss franc rose against the euro, which was
down 0.2 percent at 1.0414 francs. The euro's earlier
resilience against the franc despite Greece's "No" vote
prompted talk of renewed intervention by the Swiss National
Bank.
The SNB, which confirmed last week it had been intervening
to weaken the franc, declined to comment on Monday's
speculation.
"This is going to be extremely messy, most divorces are,"
Stephen Jen, a partner at hedge fund SLJ Macro Partners, said of
the Greece situation.
"If you plot Iceland and Ireland on a GDP chart over the
past few years, you can't distinguish them. When we think about
Greece, we do need to keep in mind that there are different
paths to recovery."
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Patrick Graham in London; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Andrew
Hay)