* Greece sends reform proposals to EU
* Bounce in China shares also lifts risk appetite
* Fed Chair Yellen to speak
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 10 The euro advanced across the
board on Friday, jumping more than 2 percent against the yen, on
optimism Greece was making progress in efforts to secure funding
and stay in the euro zone.
The yen and the Swiss franc, which tend to do well during
turmoil in financial markets, both lost ground as demand for
riskier assets also picked after Chinese shares rebounded.
Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday euro
zone finance ministers may make a "major decision" when they
hold an emergency session on Saturday to weigh the Greek
proposal. Many in the market were optimistic,
although there was a degree of caution about holding large bets
going into the weekend.
"Should Greece find a momentary fit to its budgetary
problems and stay in the euro zone, it would peel away a thick
layer of uncertainty for the euro," said Joe Manimbo, senior
market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in
Washington.
"The problem, though, is that it would expose a fundamental
wound for the euro, the bloc's weak economy which remains in
need of the ECB's strong policies of rock-bottom interest
rates."
The euro climbed to a one-week high against the yen of
137.27 yen and was last at 136.99, up 2.4 percent.
The euro zone common currency was on track for its largest
one-day gain since April 2013.
Against the dollar, the euro was up 1.2 percent at $1.1167
as Athens sent a proposal for reforms to its creditors.
. It hit a one-week high of $1.1215 and was on
pace for its best daily performance in a month.
"I am really not sure how far this Greek-inspired rally will
last. Maybe we get to $1.14-$1.15, but given liquidity is
getting thinner as we move into the summer holidays, there is a
risk of overshooting," said Ian Gunner, portfolio manager at
Altana Hard Currency Fund.
Also helping risk sentiment were signs Chinese equities may
have stabilized after their recent 30 percent fall. Shanghai
shares rallied for a second straight day, helped by
emergency steps from the government to halt their dive.
The yen retreated, allowing the greenback to rise above 122
yen from a seven-week low mid-week. The dollar was last
up more than 1 percent at 122.60.
In addition to China and Greece, a speech by Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen on the U.S. economic outlook at 1630 GMT will
be a major focal point.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Anirban Nag in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)