* Greece sends reform proposals to EU
* Fed Chair Yellen says she sees rate hike this year
* Bounce in China shares also lifts risk appetite
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, July 10 The euro advanced broadly on
Friday, jumping more than 2 percent against the yen, on optimism
Greece would be able to forge a debt deal with its creditors,
enabling the troubled nation to stay in the euro zone.
The yen and the Swiss franc, which tend to do well during
turmoil in financial markets, both fell as demand for riskier
assets also picked up after Chinese shares rebounded.
Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem said on Friday euro
zone finance ministers may make a "major decision" when they
hold an emergency session on Saturday to weigh the Greek
proposal. Many in the market were optimistic
about an agreement, although investors were cautious about
holding large bets going into the weekend.
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York, said there were concerns Germany could still block a deal.
A German finance ministry spokesman said on Friday Berlin will
not accept any form of debt reduction for Greece that would
lower its real value.
"We still believe a deal will be done but being exposed to
euros ahead of these meetings is risky and we took profits on
all of our positions before the weekend was out," Lien said.
The euro climbed to a one-week high against the yen of
137.27 yen and was last at 136.84 yen, up 2.2
percent. The euro zone common currency posted its largest
one-day gain since April 2013.
Against the dollar, the euro was up 1.0 percent at $1.1145
as Athens sent a proposal for reforms to its creditors.
. It hit a one-week high of $1.1215 and had its
best daily performance in a month.
Also helping risk sentiment were signs Chinese equities may
have stabilized after their recent 30 percent fall. Shanghai
shares rallied for a second straight day, helped by
emergency steps taken by the government.
The yen retreated, allowing the greenback to rise above 122
yen from a seven-week low posted mid-week. The dollar was
last up 1.2 percent at 122.80.
Gains in the dollar accelerated after Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen said she expects the Fed to raise interest rates at
some point this year.
Yellen's remarks were nothing new, said Greg Anderson,
global head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.
"But the context had a little bit more uncertainty and
therefore for her to steer through that and say an interest rate
rise is likely to be appropriate, that was a ... hawkish
surprise".
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Daniel Bases; Editing by Andrew Hay and James Dalgleish)