* Euro climbs from 3-month trough versus dollar
* Dollar index scales back from 3-month peak
* Greenback touches five-week high against yen
* Aussie cenbank sees more currency weakness -minutes
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 21 The euro on Tuesday rebounded
from three-month lows against the dollar as traders pared
bearish bets as Greece proceeded to adopt the tough measures
required by its lenders to obtain cash and avert bankruptcy.
In light volume, the single currency's bounce knocked the
greenback from its three-month peak against a basket of
currencies, while commodity-related currencies climbed, partly
on a pause in gold's recent selloff.
Despite Tuesday's setback, the dollar is expected to
strengthen again in the coming weeks as traders anticipate the
U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates by year-end. Fed
Chair Janet Yellen and other top central bankers have said
higher rates are appropriate later this year if the U.S. economy
continues to strengthen.
"The tension is fading on the euro down there," said David
Rodriguez, quantitative strategist at FXCM in New York. "The
dollar is still in control."
The euro was last up 1.1 percent at $1.0943 after
retesting a near three-month low of $1.0808 set on Monday. It is
down 1.7 percent so far this month.
"There were some stops triggered and some traders had to
cover," said Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Credit
Agricole in New York.
The greenback weakened 0.3 percent to 123.88 yen
after hitting a five-week high of 124.48 late in the Asian
session.
The dollar index shed 0.7 percent to 97.328 after
touching a three-month peak at 98.151 earlier Tuesday.
The pullback in the dollar was compounded by a decline in
U.S. Treasuries yields on safe-haven demand for
bonds that emerged due to losses in U.S. and European stock
prices.
Meanwhile, the gold market stabilized after a steep drop on
Monday, helping commodity-linked currencies including the
Canadian, New Zealand and Australian dollars.
But minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia's latest
meeting saw more declines in an Aussie dollar already at a
six-year low.
RBA's view differed from New Zealand's, where Prime Minister
John Key on Monday offered the currency some verbal support.
The Aussie dollar gained 0.9 percent at $0.7434,
while the kiwi jumped 1.2 percent to $0.6638.
Spot gold prices held above a five-year low but
worries remained that their fall would resume toward $1,000 an
ounce due to sluggish Chinese demand and a possible Fed rate
hike that would raise the appeal of the dollar.
