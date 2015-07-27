(Updates prices, adds comments)
* Euro helped by trimmed short bets
* Slip in U.S. core capital goods shipments weighs on dollar
* July 28-29 Fed meeting eyed as dollar sags
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 27 The U.S. dollar hovered around
a nearly two-week low against a basket of major currencies on
Monday after the biggest drop in Shanghai shares in eight years
drove demand for the safe-haven yen and led traders to trim bets
against the euro.
Shanghai stocks tumbled 8.5 percent, dragging European
shares down more than 2 percent and the U.S. benchmark S&P 500
index to its lowest in more than two weeks.
Analysts said traders who suffered losses in stock markets
probably compensated by closing out short bets against the euro,
which in turn helped that currency gain against the greenback.
The euro was last up 1.04 percent against the dollar at $1.10960
, near a two-week high of $1.11295.
"When (traders) suffer losses on their stock positions and
they choose to sell those stocks, they tend to cover the short
euro as well," said Thierry Albert Wizman, global interest rates
and currencies strategist at Macquarie Ltd in New York.
The dollar was last down 0.45 percent against the yen at
123.240 yen after hitting a nearly two-week low of 123.010 yen
.
Data on Monday showed non-defense capital goods orders,
excluding aircraft, rose in June, but shipments of core capital
goods, which are used to calculate equipment spending in the
government's gross domestic product measurement, slipped 0.1
percent.
"Seeing that maybe tempered some expectations for a
September (Fed rate) hike," said Mike Meyer, vice president of
EverBank World Markets in St. Louis.
Meyer said traders paid more attention to the shipments
figures since they could reflect on second-quarter gross
domestic product growth data, which is due on Thursday.
The Fed meeting set for Tuesday and Wednesday was also in
focus. The market will watch to see if policymakers provide
clues for the timing of a rate "lift-off." Rising expectations
that the Fed could begin hiking rates as early as September have
been a major factor behind the dollar's gains over the past
month.
The greenback rebounded against the Swiss franc and was last
up 0.07 percent at 0.96300 franc.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last down 0.73 percent at
96.538. That was near its session trough of 96.288, which
was its lowest since July 14.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag
in London; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)