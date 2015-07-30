* U.S. GDP data bolsters expectations of 2015 rate hike by
Fed
* Greenback gains against major currencies
* Dollar hits 7-week high against yen before retreating
* FT report on IMF raises doubt about Greece bailout
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, July 30 The dollar rose to a one-week
high against a basket of currencies on Thursday as news of
faster U.S. economic growth in the second quarter supported
expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates as early as September.
The government's first assessment of gross domestic product
growth in the second quarter was 2.3 percent, swifter than a
revised 0.6 percent in the first quarter but lower than the
consensus 2.6 percent forecast of analysts polled by Reuters.
The data followed the Federal Reserve's statement on
Wednesday, which some traders saw as bullish for the greenback.
Fed policymakers said they thought the economy had overcome a
first-quarter slowdown and was expanding moderately, with "solid
job gains" in recent months. That left the door open for a
possible rate hike when they next meet in September.
"The latest GDP report confirms the Fed's narrative that the
first-quarter weakness was transitory," said Ian Gordon, G10
currency strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New
York. "The bar for them to hiking rates is not very high."
The dollar index was up 0.5 percent at 97.496 after
touching 97.773, its highest in a week.
The greenback rose to a seven-week peak of 124.58 yen before
retreating to 124.12 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day.
The euro shed 0.5 percent to $1.0925 after hitting an
one-week low at $1.0894.
The euro faced further selling pressure on a Financial Times
report that said the International Monetary Fund could not
officially join bailout talks with Greece until the
debt-burdened nation agrees to comprehensive reforms.
While recent economic data has raised the chances of a U.S.
rate increase, some analysts caution that Greece's unresolved
debt woes and turmoil in China's financial markets may worsen,
forcing the Fed to postpone a rate hike in September.
"It's not a done deal, but we are still of the view that a
September (rate hike) liftoff is on the cards, contingent on the
view that the data out of the U.S. continues to be firm," said
Sue Trinh, RBC Capital Markets' senior currency strategist in
Singapore.
The dollar's renewed strength put pressure on commodities
prices and currencies closely linked to them.
The Canadian dollar was down 0.5 percent at
$1.3005, and Australian dollar dipped 0.1 percent at
$0.7291. The New Zealand dollar fell 0.9 percent to
$0.6601.
(Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Lisa
Twaronite in Tokyo; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Von Ahn)