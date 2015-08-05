* Dollar index hits 3-1/2 month high on Lockhart interview
* Greenback rises to 2-month peak vs yen on ISM services
data
* ADP private jobs data raises doubts on July payrolls
report
* Fed's Powell hasn't made up mind on Sept rate hike-CNBC
(Updates market action, adds quote)
By Richard Leong
NEW YORK, Aug 5 The dollar traded little changed
against a basket of currencies on Wednesday as data showed the
U.S. services sector expanded at its fastest pace in 10 years,
supporting the view the Federal Reserve would raise interest
rates in September.
The surprisingly strong reading on industries that account
for more than two-thirds of the U.S. economy aligned with
comments from Atlanta Fed chief Dennis Lockhart published on
Tuesday. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Lockhart
expressed support for the end of the Fed's near-zero rate policy
next month.
Lockhart is a voter on the U.S. central bank's
policy-setting committee this year. His reputed centrist view is
seen in line with Fed Chair Janet Yellen's.
"The ISM services number was very good and that put a bid
under the dollar," said Kathy Lien, managing director at BK
Asset Management in New York.
The dollar index climbed to a 3-1/2 month peak of 98.128 in
overseas trading in the wake of the Lockhart interview. It was
little changed on the day at 97.931.
The greenback dialed back from its initial gains after Fed
Governor Jerome Powell told CNBC television he has not decided
on a rate "lift-off" in September.
With further jobs gains seen critical for the U.S. central
bank's decision to raise interest rates, July private hiring
figures from payrolls processor ADP raised doubts about the
strength of the government's jobs reading due on Friday.
ADP said U.S. companies hired 185,000 workers, the fewest
since April.
Analysts polled by Reuters forecast a 223,000 jobs increase
in government payrolls.
"There is a risk on the downside after the ADP number," Lien
said.
The dollar's pullback was short-lived after the Institute
for Supply Management said its services sector index rose to
60.3, its highest reading since August 2005.
The dollar hit a two-month peak against the yen at 125.015
yen on the EBS trading system before retreating to 124.880 yen,
up 0.4 percent from Tuesday.
The euro bounced in a tight trading range, last up 0.2
percent at $1.08990 and touched a two-week low of
$1.0847 during Asian trading hours.
The dollar touched a 3-1/2 month high against the Swiss
franc at 0.98220 franc after the ISM data. It added to
earlier gains tied to news Switzerland slipped deeper into
deflation, raising pressure on the Swiss National Bank to act
next month.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London and Shinchi
Saoshiro in Tokyo; Editing by Andrew Hay and Dan Grebler)