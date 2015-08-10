(Updates prices, adds comments; changes byline, dateline,
* Dollar slips slightly on comments from Fed's Fischer
* Dollar index off, but not far from nearly four-month high
* Aussie stung by weak Chinese data
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 10 The U.S. dollar slipped on
Monday from a nearly four-month high touched Friday after
comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve's vice chairman stoked
uncertainty over whether the U.S. central bank would hike rates
in September.
Fed Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer told Bloomberg TV that the
global deflationary trend "bothers" the Fed, but is one of many
factors the U.S. central bank is watching.
Analysts said his comments on the whole cast some doubt on
the likelihood that the Fed will hike rates for the first time
in nearly a decade next month.
"What we're seeing right now in the market is that
reflection of the uncertainty surrounding the timing of the
first Fed hike," said Sireen Harajli, a foreign exchange
strategist at Mizuho Corporate Bank in New York.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of major currencies, hit its highest level in nearly four
months on Friday of 98.334 after a solid U.S. jobs report for
July supported expectations that the Fed would hike in
September.
While doubts put a damper on the Fed's rally, analysts said
the dollar index remained not far from Friday's high since the
Fed is still leaning toward hiking rates while central banks in
Europe and Japan have loose monetary policies firmly in place.
Analysts also said that July U.S. retail sales data, due
Thursday, could reflect on the timing of the Fed's first rate
hike.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars
pared earlier losses, but each remained down on the day after
soft weekend data on China's economy. The commodity-related
currencies fell given those countries' strong trade ties with
China.
The euro hit 1.08414 francs, its highest against the Swiss
currency since the Swiss National Bank shocked markets by
scrapping a 1.20 francs per euro cap on January 15. The dollar
hit its highest level against the franc since March 20 at
0.98910 franc.
The franc's weakness could be in response to the SNB quietly
intervening into markets and buying euros to weaken the franc,
said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK Asset Management
in New York.
The dollar index was last down 0.04 percent at
97.528. The euro was last up 0.05 percent against the
dollar at $1.09710. The dollar was last up 0.31 percent against
the yen at 124.575 yen.
