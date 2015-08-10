(Updates prices, adds comments)

* Greece, China optimism lead some to exit long dollar bets

* Dollar index off Friday's nearly four-month high

* Aussie, New Zealand dollars pare losses after losing 1 pct

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Aug 10 The U.S. dollar fell against the euro on Monday after optimism about the global economy led traders with longstanding bullish bets on the dollar to pare their positions in favor of the euro.

While soft weekend data on China's economy initially sparked concerns and pushed commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars lower, hopes for additional stimulus from Beijing overshadowed those concerns.

In addition, expectations that Greece and international creditors could wrap up a multibillion-euro bailout accord by Tuesday fueled optimism about the heavily indebted country. Analysts said the sanguine mood led traders to exit some bets on the dollar and put faith in the euro.

"(Traders) are just taking back some long dollar exposure," said Alan Ruskin, global head of FX strategy at Deutsche Bank in New York. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, has rallied about 23 percent since early May 2014.

That rally has occurred largely on expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve was leaning toward hiking interest rates, a move that is expected to lift the dollar by driving investment flows into the United States.

The dollar index was last down 0.38 percent at 97.186 . That was off a nearly four-month high hit Friday after a solid July U.S. jobs report boosted expectations for a September Fed rate hike.

While analysts noted that July U.S. retail sales data, due Thursday, would be closely watched for implications for the timing of a Fed hike, they said optimism about the global economy dominated trading on Monday, overshadowing Fed speculation.

"The story that had been priced into the market over the last few weeks was very negative Asia, very negative commodities, and Europe going nowhere," said Steven Englander, global head of G10 FX strategy at CitiFX in New York. "The market is saying: look, maybe we're too one-way," he added, in reference to traders paring one-way bullish bets on the dollar.

A bounceback in commodities also helped the Australian and New Zealand dollars pare losses after both lost about 1 percent earlier.

The euro was last up 0.47 percent against the dollar at $1.10165. The dollar was last up 0.34 percent against the yen at 124.620 yen. The dollar was last down 0.07 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.98370 franc.