* PBOC sets yuan mid-point at weakest since Oct 2012
* Dollar falls broadly as traders expect later Fed rate hike
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 12 The U.S. dollar fell on
Wednesday to its lowest in about a month against a basket of
major currencies, on doubts over whether the U.S. Federal
Reserve will raise interest rates in September given China's
devaluation of the yuan.
The euro hit its highest level against the greenback in
about a month at $1.11920 after China's central bank set its
daily mid-point reference at 6.3306, even weaker than Tuesday's
devaluation.
The euro rose against the dollar on worries that China's
actions, and the ensuing market volatility, could prompt the Fed
to avoid increasing rates next month. The dollar stands to
benefit from the Fed's first rate increases in nearly a decade
since they are expected to drive investment flows into the
United States.
"China is still a big unknown, and the market is pricing in
the worst," said Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy
at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. "Many people in the
market think that there's less chance of a September hike, and
that's one of the factors that has helped lift the euro."
Analysts also said that traders, aiming to reduce risky
bets, repurchased the euro after "shorting" or betting against
the currency, which in turn drove the euro higher.
"Now that traders have been a little bit overexposed on the
short side for the euro, they're going to take some chips off
the table," said Axel Merk, president and chief investment
officer of Palo Alto, California-based Merk Investments.
In China, the spot yuan fell to 6.4510 per dollar
, its weakest since August 2011. In international
trade it touched 6.5943 yuan per dollar, its lowest since early
2011.
The PBOC surprised markets on Tuesday by aggressively
lowering its guidance rate, pushing the yuan down nearly 2
percent.
The Aussie, widely considered a more liquid proxy for China
plays, was last up 0.71 percent against the dollar at
$0.7353, after plunging to $0.7217, its lowest since mid-2009.
The New Zealand dollar was last up 1.15 percent against the
dollar at $0.6608, after hitting a six-year low of $0.6468
.
The euro was up 1.25 percent against the dollar at $1.11810
. The dollar was last down 0.92 percent against the
Japanese yen at 124 yen. The dollar was last down 1.83
percent against the Swiss franc at 0.97050 franc.
