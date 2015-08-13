(Adds comments and updated prices)
* PBOC statements refocus attention to Sept. Fed rate hike
* Yuan weakens again, but pace of decline slows
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 13 The U.S. dollar gained back
some ground on Thursday after China's central bank said there
was no basis for further depreciation of the yuan, refocusing
attention on the likelihood of a Federal Reserve interest rate
increase in September.
After falling to roughly a one-month low on Wednesday, the
U.S. dollar rose against a basket of major currencies as the
yuan's decline slowed, easing worries that China's decision to
devalue its currency was a deliberate attempt to gain a
competitive advantage.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) also said it would step in
to stabilize prices. The statements helped alleviate concerns of
a currency war.
"With the suggestion that the PBOC's currency adjustment is
mostly complete at this point right now, one has to think that a
September Fed hike is still on the table," said Mazen Issa,
senior currency strategist at TD Securities in New York.
The PBOC has said it would now take more notice of market
forces when calculating the daily yuan fix, including the
closing price in the previous day's trading session. Coming
after a run of weak data, many had believed the yuan move was
motivated by desire to boost exports.
Data showing that retail sales rebounded in July, while June
sales were revised higher, boosted the dollar temporarily. The
dollar pared gains after traders took profits, Issa of TD said.
The spot yuan weakened about 0.2 percent on the
day to 6.3990 per dollar after dropping to roughly a four-year
low of 6.4510 on Wednesday. The yuan was also down about 0.2
percent in international trade at 6.4593 per dollar.
The euro dipped against the dollar on the reduced concerns
about China. Investors had been buying back the euro and getting
out of carry trades in the yuan earlier this week, helping drive
the euro to a more than one-month high of $1.12150 on Wednesday.
"China will continue to calm down," said Richard Scalone,
co-head of foreign exchange at TJM Brokerage in Chicago. "The
sell-off in the dollar as a derivative of that I think will go
away."
The euro was last down 0.16 percent against the dollar at
$1.11410. The dollar was last up 0.18 percent against
the yen at 124.440 yen.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.20 percent at
96.452. The dollar was last up 0.17 percent against the
Swiss franc at 0.97700 franc.
