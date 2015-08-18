* U.S. housing starts have best month since 2007
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 18 The dollar rose against the
euro on Tuesday, getting a lift from data showing U.S. housing
starts close to an eight-year peak, which bolstered expectations
the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates as soon as next
month.
A 6-percent drop in Chinese stocks drove many investors into
safe-haven currencies such as the yen and the Swiss franc, which
were up against the dollar. The British pound shot to a
seven-week high of $1.5717 against the dollar.
U.S. housing starts rose last month as builders accelerated
construction of single-family homes, the Commerce Department
said. Groundbreakings, at a seasonally-adjusted annual pace of
1.21 million units, were the strongest since October 2007.
The starts report beat forecasts and added to solid
payrolls, retail sales and industrial output data, which suggest
the economy got off to a robust start in the third quarter and
can handle Fed tightening moves.
The dollar index, which had been down on the day,
pivoted to a gain after the housing starts report and was last
up 0.20 percent in early New York trading.
The euro was last off 0.50 percent at $1.1025 against
the dollar, which was up 0.02 percent against the yen at
124.40 yen after earlier hitting a session high of 124.51 yen.
The British pound was boosted by stronger-than-expected
inflation data for July, including an uptick in core inflation,
which hit a five-month high.
Sterling rose to a seven-week high of $1.5717 after the data
and was last at $1.5658, or a 0.5 percent gain for the day.
The inflation numbers bolstered expectations that the Bank
of England will raise interest rates in coming months and helped
sterling gain more than 1 percent against the euro.
Earlier, China's main Shanghai Composite and Shenzhen 300
indices each lost more than 6 percent as
investors bet that demand in China will cool, drag on the
trade-reliant economy, and create more doubts about a global
recovery.
"There is a risk-off environment, given the drop in the
Chinese stock markets. Investors are cautious about whether the
Fed will raise rates, given a slowdown in China and global
deflationary conditions," said Petr Krpata, FX strategist at
ING.
Treasury investors were looking to Wednesday, when U.S.
inflation data will be published, as well as minutes from the
Fed's most recent policy meeting. Both releases will be scoured
for clues on when the Fed will end near-zero interest rates and
raise some short-term rates for the first time in nearly a
decade.
