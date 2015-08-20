* Rates action signals reduced bets on Fed hike next month
* Euro gains from emerging markets volatility
* Euro tops $1.12 to strongest level since June
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Aug 20 The dollar fell against the
euro and other major currencies on Thursday as bets dwindled
that the Federal Reserve next month will raise U.S. interest
rates for the first time in nearly a decade.
The euro rose the most among major currencies,
gaining more than 1 percent against the dollar to top $1.12,
because of turmoil in emerging market currencies touched off by
China's yuan devaluation last week.
Traders said the probability of a September increase by the
Fed is now around 40 percent, with many investors exiting dollar
positions after Wednesday's release of minutes from a Fed
policymakers meeting contained nothing definitive about the
timing of a rate increase. That was down from a probability of
about 50 percent at the end of July.
Short-term U.S. interest rates in the over-the-counter market
on Thursday suggested traders now see just a one-in-three chance
of a September rate increase, down from 48 percent a week ago.
"Many were disappointed that the Fed remained decidedly
noncommittal (in the minutes) but we think the door to a
September hike remains wide open," said Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
U.S. jobless claims data on Thursday showed that the
underlying strength of America's labor market and economy allow
for a rate increase, Esiner said.
"These are data to put into the column that argues for a
September rate hike by the Fed," he said.
The dollar index was last off 0.35 percent, while the
dollar was down 0.30 percent against the yen at 123.42
yen and the British pound was off 0.05 percent against
the dollar at $1.5670.
The euro touched $1.1220, its best showing against the
dollar since June 30, and was last up 0.75 percent at $1.1194.
The euro has become a favored funding currency for emerging
markets investors and others borrowing in currencies with
relatively low interest rates and was gaining from those
investors exiting risk assets, according to Esiner.
"The euro is poised to benefit from continued global
volatility," Esiner said.
Emerging markets took a fresh battering as Turkey's lira
plunged to a record low. Concerns about fast-falling oil and
commodity prices were aggravated by turmoil in the Chinese
markets.
The Norwegian crown fell to its lowest in more than seven
months against the euro after Norway's economy
slowed in the second quarter, leaving the door open for more
monetary easing in coming months.
