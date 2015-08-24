(Adds quote, updates prices, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

* Currency markets in risk-off mode on China growth worries

* Low-yielding euro, yen up on unwinding of carry trades

* Commodity, emerging market currencies slump

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Aug 24 The euro and yen climbed to a seventh-month peak against the dollar on Monday as investors, worried about the slowdown in China, reversed riskier bets in so-called "carry trades" and bought back the low-interest rate currencies used to fund those assets.

Ultra-low interest rates in the euro zone and Japan have prompted investors to borrow in euros and yen to purchase currencies that provide higher returns, typically commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

In times of financial stress, investors sell those higher-yielding currencies and flock back to the euro and yen, with both benefiting from an unwinding of those carry trades.

The dollar index, meanwhile, which measures the greenback's performance against a basket of six major currencies, fell to 92.621, its lowest in seven months as investors reduced expectations of a rate hike by the Federal Reserve in September. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell below two percent, diminishing the dollar's allure.

"Intensifying worries about global growth suggested the last thing on the Fed's mind right now was a rate hike," said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Western Union Business Solutions in Washington.

Thin, summer markets when many traders take vacation have also contributed to Monday's sharp moves.

In mid-morning trading, the euro jumped to $1.1711, its highest level since mid-January. It last stood at $1.1663, up 2.4 percent, on the day, with its sustained rise in the past few weeks likely to cause unease within the European Central Bank.

The dollar dropped as low as 116.47 yen, its lowest in seven months and last changed hands at 117.30 yen, down 3.8 percent.

Worries about a slowing Chinese economy, and in turn global growth and deflation, engulfed markets after a run on weak economic indicators from China in recent weeks, including Friday's survey showing a further deterioration in China's manufacturing activity.

The growth and commodity-linked Australian dollar slid to six-year lows and many less-liquid emerging market currencies plunged on worries about foreign capital outflows.

Traders said the weakness in the dollar index reflected doubts whether the Federal Reserve will be able to hike interest rates next month. But without clear signals from the U.S. central bank so far, many commodity and emerging market currencies would continue to struggle against the greenback.

That gave credence to a view that while the dollar was likely to struggle against major and more liquid currencies, it would rise against those in emerging markets. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Nick Zieminski)