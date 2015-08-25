* Dollar up 1.1 pct vs yen, pulls away from 7-month low
* Euro down 1.4 percent vs dollar
* Worries over China's economy linger
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Aug 25 The dollar jumped one percent
against a basket of major currencies on Tuesday and recovered
from seven-month lows against the safe-haven yen and euro as
riskier assets got a boost from an interest rate cut by the
Chinese central bank.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said it was lowering the
one-year benchmark bank lending rate by 25 basis points to 4.6
percent, effective Aug. 26. It also relaxed reserve
requirements.
The monetary easing came after Chinese stock indexes fell
more than 7 percent, hitting their lowest levels since December,
following their more than 8 percent plunge on Monday. The rate
cut brought a relief rally, with U.S. and European shares
rebounding sharply. Commodities prices also rose.
"The dollar strength today is a direct consequence of the
PBOC's actions," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at
Chapdelaine Foreign Exchange in New York. He said, however, that
volatility was likely to continue.
The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against
a basket of six major currencies, was last up 1 percent at
94.269. The dollar was last up 1.1 percent against the
safe-haven yen at 119.745 yen, while the euro was last
down 1.4 percent against the greenback at $1.14560.
Analysts said the PBOC move, which came amid concerns over
an economic slowdown in China, increased risk appetite by
lending more stability to markets.
"The Chinese slowdown is the biggest domino piece that is
starting to tumble a little bit," said Alfonso Esparza, senior
currency strategist at Oanda in Toronto. He said the PBOC
response renewed focus on U.S. economic data and a potential
Federal Reserve rate hike this year.
The dollar has come under pressure against major currencies
such as the euro and the yen as fears about Chinese growth and a
huge selloff in global stock markets have thrown into doubt
whether the Fed will raise interest rates this year.
Fed rate hikes are expected to boost the dollar by driving
investment flows into the United States.
The concerns over China and Monday's selloff in global
markets also pushed up implied volatility in the foreign
exchange market, a broad measure of currency swings, to its
highest in two years.
Against the Swiss franc, the dollar was last up 1.5 percent
at 0.94455 franc. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P
500 stock index was last up 1.9 percent.
