* Safety bid takes a pause as stocks recover
* Euro hurt by ECB Praet's comments
* Dollar likely to underperform given uncertain Fed outlook
* Fed's Dudley says Sept rate hike less compelling
(Updates prices, adds new strategist quote)
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Aug 26 The dollar rebounded for a
second straight session on Wednesday as calm returned to
financial markets with Wall Street stocks firmer and European
shares recouping some losses, all of which reduced the need to
buy safe-haven currencies like the yen.
China's central bank increased efforts to shore up
sentiment, pumping $21.8 billion into the money market, a day
after it cut interest rates and relaxed reserve requirements for
some large banks.
In addition, an upbeat U.S. durables report boosted the
dollar, although the data hardly changes the market's view that
the Federal Reserve will likely delay raising interest rates
given the recent market turmoil.
New York Fed President William Dudley on Wednesday bolstered
expectations of a delay in the Fed's rate increase. He said a
September rate hike seemed less compelling than just a few weeks
ago, although he added that "short-term" market volatility did
not have significant implications for the U.S. recovery. The
dollar briefly pared gains against the euro and yen after his
remarks.
"This is a resounding signal that the probability of the
September rate hike has diminished considerably, as Dudley
acknowledged the external risks," said Mark Luschini, chief
investment strategist, at Janney Montgomery Scott in Pittsburgh.
In late trading, the euro was down 1.6 percent at $1.1335
, with the single currency also hurt by comments from a
senior European Central Bank official. Peter Praet said the risk
of the ECB missing its inflation target has increased due to
commodity price falls and weakness in some overseas economies.
The dollar was up 0.8 percent at 119.80 yen, having
slumped to a 7-month low of 116.16 on Monday.
The greenback has been supported as well by data showing
that U.S. durables good order rose 2.0 percent in July, while
non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely
watched proxy for business spending plans, increased 2.2 percent
last month, the biggest rise since June last year.
Both the euro and the yen have been underpinned after the
current market turmoil prompted an unwinding of carry trades.
In carry trades, investors sell a low-yielding currency to buy a
riskier asset or currency for higher returns. But when
volatility rises and markets come under stress, these trades are
unwound.
The dollar traded above 125 yen while the euro was below
$1.10 just two weeks ago, before widespread risk aversion swept
financial markets and drove investors to buy back the yen and
euro.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Anirban Nag in London; Editing by Andrew Hay)