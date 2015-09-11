* Traders eye Fed meeting next week
* Dollar trading narrowly
* Euro tops 1.10 Swiss francs for first time since SNB
lifted cap
(Adds downturn in dollar, late prices)
By Michael Connor
NEW YORK, Sept 11 The dollar drifted lower on
Friday in thin, listless trading ahead of next week's Federal
Reserve policymaking meeting that may yield the first interest
rate increase in the United States in nearly a decade.
The dollar index, a basket of currencies valued
against the dollar, traded in a small range and rose briefly
when the government reported U.S. producer prices were
unexpectedly flat during August.
Tame inflation, combined with a rapidly tightening labor
market, are a dilemma for the Fed officials meeting Wednesday
and Thursday to contemplate raising rates. A policy statement
will be issued on Thursday.
Investors and currencies analysts were divided over whether a
rate hike was likely and would keep the dollar in a tight
trading band through next week, according to Omer Esiner, chief
market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"A lot of investors are willing to remain sidelined until we
either get some sort of macro development or some sort of
clearer indication that the Fed is more biased toward either
raising rates or not raising rates," Esiner said.
Another economic indicator issued on Friday, The University
of Michigan's preliminary September reading on overall U.S.
consumer sentiment index, was unexpectedly soft and briefly
knocked the dollar down before it regained the losses.
The September survey slid to 85.7, compared with the final
reading of 91.9 in August and a median forecast of 91.2.
The dollar index was last off 0.35 percent and reflected a
0.60 percent decline in the dollar against the euro. The
yen was flat against the dollar at 120.5 yen and mixed
against other major currencies.
The dollar gave up early gains against the Swiss franc
and was last off 0.50 percent to 0.9888 franc.
The franc also weakened to more than 1.10 francs per euro
for the first time since the Swiss National Bank
lifted a currency cap last January.
The franc's move reflected some easing of the anxiety
afflicting markets in the past month, with dealers saying the
franc had been hit by a trimming of bets on the franc by
long-term investors.
"The break of the psychological resistance at 1.1000 has
triggered heavy franc selling," said Peter Rosenstreich, head of
Market Strategy at Swissquote Bank.
"Should larger, macro risk events hit the market, such as
Greek uncertainty or China growth worries, we will see a flight
back to the safe-haven franc."
(Reporting By Michael Connor in New York; Editing by Grant
McCool)