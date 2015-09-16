(Recasts, updates prices, adds U.S. data, comment, changes
byline, dateline; previous LONDON)
* U.S. CPI falls in August, weighs on dollar
* Two-year Treasury yields at more than four-year high
* Euro initially dips after inflation
By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 16 The dollar edged lower on
Wednesday after a surprise fall in U.S. inflation last month
reduced expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise
interest rates at this week's monetary policy meeting.
The greenback had traded higher before the U.S. data,
underpinned by lofty U.S. yields in the wake of upbeat consumer
spending data on Tuesday.
But the unexpected 0.1 percent decline in U.S. consumer
prices in August, the first since January, wiped out the
dollar's gains.
As a result, money market traders stuck to their view that
the Fed was unlikely to raise rates on Thursday.
"Hopes for a Fed rate hike Thursday grew a bit
slimmer after another tame reading of U.S. inflation," said Joe
Manimbo, senior market analyst, at Western Union Business
Solutions in Washington.
A day before the Fed announces its interest rate decision,
overnight indexed swap rates implied traders see a 29-percent
chance the Fed will end its near-zero interest rate policy on
Thursday, little changed from late Tuesday,
according to data from Tullett Prebon.
Traders, on the other hand, placed a 49-percent chance the
Fed will tighten policy next month.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar index was down 0.1
percent at 95.474, nowhere near the highs of 96.616 hit in early
September. Still the index was off a two-week low struck on
Monday, on doubts about whether the Fed will hike rates.
The euro was slightly up at $1.1271, gaining ground
after earlier losses triggered by soft euro zone inflation
numbers. The euro zone inflation report kept alive expectations
that the European Central Bank would extend quantitative easing
in coming months.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent against the yen at 120.52 yen
, with the Japanese currency largely shrugging off a
lowering of Japan's sovereign credit rating by Standard and
Poor's.
Earlier, two-year Treasury yields reached their
highest in more than four years and long-dated U.S. yields their
highest in nearly two months ahead of the two-day Fed meeting
that starts on Wednesday.
The rise in two-year yields widened the spread between U.S.
and German government bonds to its highest
in eight years, initially helping the dollar recover.
Volumes were on the low side, with most investors preferring
to stay on the sidelines before the Fed decision.
