By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
NEW YORK, Sept 18 The dollar dropped to a
three-week low on Friday, a day after the Federal Reserve again
kept interest rates on hold, as investors focused on the risks
of the global slowdown to the U.S. economy.
The Fed's inaction on Thursday was largely expected. It was
its dovish message, specifically the uncertain global growth
outlook that could weigh on the world's largest economy, that
took the market by surprise.
Investors had anticipated two scenarios: a Fed hike with
dovish undertones, or no move, but with upbeat comments about
the U.S. economy. The Fed decision largely disappointed those
that wanted to get the process of normalizing rates going even
at a gradual pace.
"It's difficult to envision an environment where slowing
global growth, a strong dollar, and a litany of factors such as
the oil glut and the slow meltdown in emerging markets, resolve
themselves in the last few weeks of the year, at least enough to
give the Fed confidence to raise rates," said Christopher
Vecchio, currency analyst at DailyFX in New York.
Markets have therefore reduced expectations for a rate
increase this year.
Rates futures placed a 14 percent chance on Friday that the
Fed would raise rates in October, down from 41 percent early on
Thursday, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
A December move by the Fed had a 44 percent chance, with
traders putting a 53 percent probability for a rate increase at
the Fed's late January meeting.
In mid-morning trading, the dollar index was down 0.1
percent at 94.411, after earlier dropping to a three-week low of
94.063.
Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley, in London, said
though that the Fed's announcement should be considered just a
postponement of policy tightening, and not a change of plan.
"Yellen (made clear) that as things stand, there's a very
strong chance that they will hike interest rates later this year
and therefore you have to question how far dollar weakness can
extend," she said.
The prospect of loose monetary conditions for longer
reignited investors' appetite for riskier currencies such as the
Australian and Kiwi dollars, which gained sharply
.
The Australian dollar was up 1.1 percent against the
greenback at US$0.7246, while the New Zealand dollar rose 0.6
percent to US$0.6428.
The euro, meanwhile, was down 0.3 percent against the dollar
at $1.1404, having hit a three-week high of $1.1459
earlier.
Against the yen, the dollar fell 0.4 percent to 119.56 yen
.
(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Additional reporting by
Jemima Kelly in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)