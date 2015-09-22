* Fed, ECB policy divergence weighs on euro
* Euro hits nearly two-week low against dollar
* Yen gains as risk appetite wanes
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 22 The U.S. dollar hit a nearly
two-week high against the euro on Tuesday on continued belief
that the Federal Reserve would hike rates this year while the
European Central Bank could ease further.
The euro hit $1.11370, its lowest against the greenback
since Sept. 9, following Fed officials' recent comments
indicating that the U.S. central bank was still on track to
raise interest rates this year for the first time since 2006.
Analysts said traders expect the ECB, meanwhile, to ease
policy further.
"The market is expecting and waiting and hoping that the Fed
hikes rates," said Jason Leinwand, managing director at
derivatives advisory firm Riverside Risk Advisors in New York.
Rate hikes are expected to boost the dollar by driving
investment flows into the United States.
The dollar slipped against the Japanese yen, meanwhile, on
concerns about global growth. Analysts said traders digested the
Fed's Sept. 17 policy statement and comments from Fed Chair
Janet Yellen regarding worries about the global economy, which
in turn helped the safe-haven yen gain while riskier emerging
market currencies fell.
The U.S. dollar was last up 1.17 percent against the Mexican
peso at 16.86 pesos, and was up 1.2 percent against the
Brazilian real at 4.03 reals.
"There's a lot of fear and there's a lot of positioning
based on that fear right now," Leinwand said.
ECB President Mario Draghi will speak on Wednesday, while
Fed Chair Yellen will speak on Thursday. Analysts said
expectations that Draghi would hint at more stimulus kept the
euro lower against the dollar.
"There are some concerns that he will elaborate on the
dovish tone that came out of the last ECB meeting," said
Thierry Albert Wizman, global interest rates and currencies
strategist at Macquarie Ltd in New York.
The euro was last down 0.43 percent against the dollar at
$1.11420. The dollar was last down 0.5 percent against
the yen at 119.970 yen. The dollar was last up 0.12
percent against the Swiss franc at 0.97290 franc.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.36 percent at
96.224. That was just under a nearly two-week high of
96.259.
Analysts also cited weakness in stock markets as an
indication of the low risk appetite that was fueling demand for
the yen. The benchmark S&P 500 stock index was last down
1.37 percent.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; additional reporting by Jemima
Kelly in London; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)