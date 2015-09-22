(Updates prices, adds comments)
* Fed, ECB policy divergence weighs on euro
* Euro hits over two-week low against dollar
* Yen gains as risk appetite wanes
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 22 The U.S. dollar hit a more
than two-week high against the euro on Tuesday on continued
belief that the Federal Reserve would hike rates this year while
the European Central Bank could ease further.
The euro hit $1.11130, its lowest against the greenback
since Sept. 4, following Fed officials' recent comments
indicating that the U.S. central bank was still on track to
raise interest rates this year for the first time since 2006.
Analysts said traders expect the ECB, meanwhile, to ease
policy further. One- and three-month euro/dollar risk reversals
, which measure demand for options on a
currency falling or rising, show their biggest bias in over
seven weeks for a weaker euro.
"The market...is looking forward to December as pretty much
a launch date," said Boris Schlossberg, managing director at BK
Asset Management in New York, in reference to the Fed's first
rate hike.
Rate hikes are expected to boost the dollar by driving
investment flows into the United States.
The dollar slipped against the Japanese yen, meanwhile, on
concerns about global growth. Analysts said traders digested the
Fed's Sept. 17 policy statement and comments from Fed Chair
Janet Yellen regarding worries about the global economy, which
in turn helped the safe-haven yen gain while riskier emerging
market currencies fell.
The U.S. dollar hit a record high against Brazil's real of
4.06 reals, and hit a nearly two-week high against the
Mexican peso of 16.9 pesos.
"You've got the Fed warning about global weakness, and
then...some (Fed) board members said we need to hike rates,"
said Joseph Trevisani, chief market strategist at
WorldWideMarkets in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. "Both things are
bad for emerging markets and for the risk play."
ECB President Mario Draghi will speak on Wednesday, while
Fed Chair Yellen will speak on Thursday. Analysts said
expectations that Draghi would hint at more stimulus kept the
euro lower against the dollar.
The euro was last down 0.49 percent against the dollar at
$1.11345. The dollar was last down 0.43 percent
against the yen at 120.055 yen. The dollar was last up
0.32 percent against the Swiss franc at 0.97480 franc.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, was last up 0.37 percent at
96.250. That was just under a nearly two-week high of
96.404.
On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 stock index was
last down 1.57 percent.
