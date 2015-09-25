* Yellen comments support 2015 Fed rate hike
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 25 The U.S. dollar hit its
highest in over five weeks against a basket of major currencies
on Friday, a day after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said
she expected the central bank to hike rates in 2015, and after
U.S. growth data appeared to support such a move.
In a speech late Thursday, a week after the Fed delayed a
long-anticipated rate hike, Yellen said she and other U.S.
central bank policymakers do not expect recent global economic
and financial market developments to significantly affect
policy.
The comments surprised analysts since the Fed kept interest
rates unchanged partly in a bow to worries about the global
economy.
"The Yellen remarks yesterday were indeed a fairly elaborate
attempt to explain why rates will go up before the end of the
year," said David Gilmore, partner at Foreign Exchange Analytics
in Essex, Connecticut.
Commerce Department data on Friday showed U.S. gross
domestic product rose at a 3.9 percent annual pace in the second
quarter, up from 3.7 percent reported last month.
The data supported the case that the U.S. economy may be
able to withstand a rate hike.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major currencies, hit 96.700 after the GDP data,
its highest since Aug. 19. The index was on track for a weekly
gain of about 1.4 percent, its strongest since mid-July.
The dollar hit its highest in over two weeks against the
Japanese yen of 121.240 yen.
The greenback hit a more than six-week high against the
Swiss franc of 0.98420 franc earlier in the session. While the
euro slipped against the dollar after two straight days of
gains, it remained within recent ranges and did not break below
a more than two-week low of $1.11050 touched on Sept. 23.
Lingering skepticism surrounding the view that the Fed would
hike rates this year capped the dollar's gains, analysts said.
"The theme is indecision," said David Rodriguez, senior
strategist at FXCM in New York.
The euro was last down 0.35 percent against the dollar at
$1.11910. The dollar was up 0.37 percent against the
yen at 120.550 yen. The dollar was up 0.47 percent
against the franc at 0.97985 franc.
The dollar index was last up 0.26 percent at 96.230.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe; Editing by David Gregorio)