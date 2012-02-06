(Updates prices, adds quote)

* Deadline for 2nd Greek bailout already past -EU Commission

* Euro seen vulnerable to testing back below $1.30

* Dollar hits 1-week high vs yen on rise in U.S. yields

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Feb 6 The euro weakened against the dollar on Monday, after the failure of Greek coalition parties to approve the terms of a new bailout package rekindled worries about a chaotic default that could spread to other debt-ridden, euro zone countries.

A European Commission spokesman said Greece had already gone beyond the deadline for finalizing talks on the second financing package from the euro zone and the International Monetary Fund, and Athens needed urgently to take decisions.

Greece's coalition members must agree to painful terms of a new bailout worth 130 billion euros before euro zone finance ministers next meet. Continued failure to reach a deal would leave the prospect of an unmanaged Greek debt default when bond repayments fall due in March.

A meeting of Greek political leaders to discuss reforms under the package has been postponed by a day to Tuesday. .

"Headlines out of Europe are affecting sentiment on the euro. Earlier, we had hit stop losses in the euro and we saw it trim some losses. But it's more of the same," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist, at Forex.com, as investors still awaited the outcome on Greece's debt deal.

In late morning trading, the euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.31075. It earlier hit a low of $1.30270 on trading platform EBS after stop loss orders were tripped below $1.3050.

If the impasse on Greece's debt deal persists, the euro could target $1.3026, the Feb. 1 trough, and more stop loss orders said to be below $1.3020.

"At current levels, the euro looks vulnerable to testing back below $1.30," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto. "We favor being short euro at $1.3070, looking for a test of $1.2860, with a stop at $1.3160."

A close below the 50-day moving average of between $1.3051-52 would support the short euro trade further, she added.

Speculators trimmed net euro short positions in the week to Jan. 31 after hitting a record the previous week, though bearish bets remain at extreme levels.

So far there appears some distance between the Greeks and the targets proposed by its "troika" of lenders -- the IMF, European Union and European Central Bank -- with concerns rising that Athens might be opposed to more austerity measures like labor reforms and wage cuts.

The delay in approving Greece's debt deal has pushed euro/dollar implied volatility higher to 11.6 percent on Monday after falling below 11 percent last Friday.

Risk perception about the euro has also worsened. JP Morgan's option skew monitor suggested that demand for euro calls, reflecting bets the euro will rise, has declined in the latest week. The euro for the last two weeks has shown a positive skew, where demand for calls has outstripped that of puts.

Still, the euro's ability to hold above $1.30 suggested investors still believe Athens and the troika of lenders will clinch a last-minute deal. That could give the euro a short term boost, although many investors might use a bounce into $1.32 to initiate fresh bearish positions, traders said.

Against the yen, the euro fell 0.2 percent to 100.428 yen while against the safe-haven Swiss franc it was 0.1 percent lower at 1.20650 francs, not far from the Swiss central bank's cap at 1.20 francs per euro.

U.S. OVERSHADOWED

Friday's confidence-boosting U.S. jobs data, which showed the world's biggest economy created jobs at the fastest pace in nine months in January, helped the dollar against the yen on Monday.

The dollar bought 76.570 yen, having hit 76.809 yen, its highest in over a week, though offers were cited around 76.80-77 yen.

"Dollar/yen can probably rise to 77 yen, but most will probably look to fade into that move," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets in London.

He said Japanese investors were buying local stocks and were expecting more gains in the yen.

The Australian dollar slipped from a six-month high hit on Friday after surprisingly soft Australian retail sales data kept alive expectations of an interest rate cut by the Australian central bank on Tuesday.

The Aussie was last down 0.4 percent to US$1.0736, off the six-month high of $1.0794 hit on Friday. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer in London; Editing by Leslie Adler)