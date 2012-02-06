(Updates prices, adds quotes)

NEW YORK, Feb 6 The euro dropped against the dollar on Monday as Greece's political leaders delayed a decision on a new bailout package, raising concerns of a disorderly default that could spread to other debt-ridden countries in the region.

A European Commission spokesman said Greece was already past the deadline for finalizing talks on a second financing package and needed to move urgently.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Greece to make up its mind quickly on accepting the painful terms for a new EU/IMF bailout, but the country's political leaders responded by delaying their decision for yet another day.

"Headlines out of Europe are affecting sentiment on the euro. Earlier, we had hit stop losses in the euro and we saw it trim some losses. But it's more of the same," said Brian Dolan, chief currency strategist at Forex.com, as investors waited on Greece.

Greece's coalition members must agree to painful terms of the bailout before euro zone finance ministers next meet. A meeting of political leaders in Athens was postponed to Tuesday. Greece needs the funds by March to meet big debt repayments.

The euro was last down 0.1 percent at $1.3128 after hitting a low of $1.3026 after stop-loss orders were tripped below $1.3050.

If the impasse in Greece persists, the euro could target $1.3026, the Feb. 1 trough, and more stop-loss orders were said to be below $1.3020.

Nomura Securities analysts said they believe a Greece deal is close, both in terms of the private sector involvement process and in relation to negotiations with its lenders around key program parameters.

"Since the implications of bad versus good news is clearly asymmetric (a bad outcome could have severe implications), it is a tough set-up to trade with confidence," Nomura said. "Nevertheless, we believe a 'good' outcome is likely in the very short term. We are therefore inclined to keep a risk constructive bias within our portfolio at this time."

Nomura said EUR/USD at $1.25 is a reasonable target for the first quarter, adding it would not be surprised to see a squeeze higher in the very short term given the still very elevated speculative shorts.

The IMF's chief economist, Olivier Blanchard, said on Monday it looks like the "haircut" on Greek private debt will be "very large" as negotiations between bondholders and the government drag on.

CitiFX, a division of Citigroup, said even with all the uncertainty about Greece, the euro has still managed to hold its ground pretty well.

CitiFX saw two potential explanations. First, investors may still expect an agreement will ultimately be reached. Second, they may think Greece is too small to matter.

"We have long argued that investors are ignoring Greece at their own risk," the bank said. "We think that the risks of a credit event in Greece are non-negligible and that the uncertainty about both the second Greek bailout package and (private sector involvement) is here to stay.

"We also suspect that a potential Greek default could unleash contagion to other fiscally weak countries in the euro zone periphery and lead to extensive FX volatility for a period of time."

Against the yen, the euro fell 0.1 percent to 100.54 yen while against the safe-haven Swiss franc, it was 0.1 percent lower at 1.2062 francs, not far from the Swiss central bank's cap at 1.20 francs per euro.

The dollar was little changed against the yen at 76.58 yen , having earlier risen to 76.79 yen, its highest in over a week.