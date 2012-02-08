(Updates prices, adds quote, changes byline, dateline; previous LONDON)

* Euro resistance seen near 100-day moving average around $1.3333

* Italy's economy likely shrank in Q4 - source

* Dollar index at 2-month low; Aussie hits 6-mth high

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Feb 8 The euro slipped from a two-month peak versus the U.S. dollar on Wednesday as optimism about a bailout deal for Greece that will prevent a disorderly default was offset by news Italy's economy likely contracted in the fourth quarter.

A government source told Reuters Italy's gross domestic product may have fallen in the fourth quarter of last year, probably more steeply than the 0.2 percent decline posted in the third.

Italy's news highlighted how precarious the European debt situation has become. Even though Greece is close to an agreement on a rescue package, the bailout doesn't address the region's fiscal and banking woes.

Following delays in negotiations, Greek leaders will meet again on Wednesday in a bid to agreed yet deeper austerity in return for another international rescue package.

"Overall it seems to be a risk-on environment because people are expecting that today will be the day that we hear something from Greece, although the market is still quite cautious," said Brian Kim, currency strategist at Royal Bank of Scotland in Stamford, Connecticut.

He added that it would be quite normal to see the euro bounce between gains and losses given the persistent uncertainty with respect to the euro zone.

The euro rose to $1.32890, its highest level since Dec. 12, on trading platfrom EBS, but by early New York trading it was down 0.1 percent at around $1.32520. Topside resistance came in at the 100-day moving average around $1.33342, while option-related offers were reported ahead of $1.3300.

Market participants will also be targeting $1.34324, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of the move from the late October high of $1.42480 to the mid-January low of $1.26260.

Analysts, however, were convinced that a Greek agreement will offer only a short-term boost to the euro.

Morgan Stanley strategists, for one, said they established a short euro position at $1.3250 and are targeting $1.2390 with a stop at $1.3350, given the structural problems still facing the euro zone even if Greece gets a second bailout. They believed that the Greek deal has been largely priced into the euro/dollar pair.

Jens Nordvig, head of global FX strategy at Nomura Securities, thinks that $1.25 is a "more reasonable target" for the first quarter but he would not be surprised to see a squeeze higher in the very short term given the still very elevated speculative short positioning in euro/dollar.

The latest positioning data showed currency speculators trimmed euro short positions to 157,546 contracts, down from a record 171,347 the previous week.

Euro resilience was also down to the European Central Bank's provision of low-rate long-term funds to banks that ensured ample liquidity in the banking system and was helping to prop up risk appetite, Foley said.

The bank holds another three-year tender at the end of February.

Euro/dollar risk-reversals showed that demand to hedge against a fall in the currency weakened further, with the one-month 25-delta at -1.85 vols in favour of euro puts versus -2.05 at the beginning of the week.

DOLLAR INDEX AT 2-MONTH LOW

The euro also hit a seven-week peak of 102.449 against the yen, gaining strength on reported stop-loss buying. It later eased back below 102.00 but traders said the outlook was positive while above support around 101.46, the base of the closely watched Japanese Ichimoku cloud indicator.

The dollar was slightly higher against the yen at 76.860 yen, retreating from peaks above 77 yen as traders said model accounts sold from the highs.

Earlier on Wednesday, the yen showed little reaction to data showing Japan's current account surplus shrank sharply to a 15-year low in 2011.

Better risk appetite and hopes Greece is close to agreeing austerity measures helped to boost commodity currencies. The Australian dollar rose to a six-month high of US$1.0845, stopping shy of a reported large option barrier at $1.0850. The New Zealand dollar, meanwhile, rose to a five-month high at US$08407.

Broad dollar weakness dragged the greenback to 78.443 against a basket of currencies, its lowest level in around two months, after closing below its 100-day moving average on Tuesday for the first time since late October. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)