* Euro resistance seen near 100-day moving average around $1.3333

* Italy's economy likely shrank in Q4 - source

* Commodity currencies surrender gains

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, Feb 8 The euro slid from a two-month high versus the U.S. dollar in choppy trading on Wednesday as the outcome of a meeting of Greek political leaders on the country's second bailout package remained up in the air, although investors were optimistic overall that a deal will be completed.

Europe's common currency shuttled between gains and losses in a market that has become mainly driven by headlines out of Europe, much like what happened late last year.

Partly weighing on the euro was news Italy's economy likely contracted in the fourth quarter. A government source told Reuters Italy's gross domestic product may have fallen in the fourth quarter of last year, probably more steeply than the 0.2 percent decline posted in the third.

Italy's news highlighted how precarious the European debt situation has become. Even though Greece may be close to an agreement on a rescue package, the bailout doesn't address the region's fiscal and banking woes.

"There seems to be progress on Greece, but there is no definitive outcome so people are hesitant to push the euro higher," said John Doyle, director of markets at Tempus Consulting in Washington.

He added that there were sellers of the euro between $1.3250-$1.3275.

Following delays in negotiations, Greek leaders met on Wednesday in a bid to agree on yet deeper austerity in return for another international rescue package.

The euro rose to $1.32890, its highest level since Dec. 12, on trading platfrom EBS, but fell to session lows of $1.32210 around midday. It was last at $1.32286, down 0.3 percent.

The intra-day bias on the euro, however, remained positive, with resistance at the 100-day moving average around $1.33339, while option-related offers were reported ahead of $1.3300.

Technical startegists also said the rebound from the January low of $1.26260 has just resumed and market participants should now be targeting $1.34324, the 50 percent Fibonacci retracement of the move from the late October high of $1.42480 to that mid-January trough.

On the downside, a break of the $1.30260 support -- the February 1 low -- is needed to signal the completion of the current uptrend. Otherwise, analysts said the near-term outlook will remain mildly bullish even in case of a pullback.

A Greek agreement, however should offer only a short-term boost to the euro.

Morgan Stanley strategists, for one, said they established a short euro position at $1.3250 targeting $1.2390 with a stop at $1.3350, given the structural problems still facing the euro zone even if Greece gets a second bailout. They believed that the Greek deal has been largely priced into the euro/dollar pair.

Jens Nordvig, head of global FX strategy at Nomura Securities, echoed the same sentiment. He thinks that $1.25 is a "more reasonable target" for the first quarter but he would not be surprised to see a squeeze higher in the very short term given the still very elevated speculative short positioning in euro/dollar.

The latest positioning data showed currency speculators trimmed euro short positions to 157,546 contracts, down from a record 171,347 the previous week.

Euro/dollar risk-reversals, meanwhile, showed that demand to hedge against a fall in the currency weakened further, with the one-month 25-delta at -1.858 vols in favour of euro puts versus -2.05 at the beginning of the week.

EURO/YEN LOWER, COMMODITY FX REVERSES GAINS

The euro also hit a seven-week peak of 102.449 against the yen, on reported stop-loss buying. It later fell 0.2 percent 101.660 yen, but traders said the outlook was positive while above support around 101.46, the base of the closely watched Japanese Ichimoku cloud indicator.

The dollar was slightly higher against the yen at 76.860 yen, retreating from peaks above 77 yen as traders said model accounts sold from the highs.

Earlier on Wednesday, the yen showed little reaction to data showing Japan's current account surplus shrank sharply to a 15-year low in 2011.

The Australian dollar, meanwhile, reversed gains after earlier hitting a six-month high of US$1.0845. The Aussie was last down 0.3 percent at US$1.0768. The New Zealand dollar also traded 0.3 percent lower at US$0.8332. Earlier, it rose to a five-month high US$1.8407. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)