(Corrects 15th paragraph to clarify Sampson Global Advisors doesn't have a currency fund, but has currency strategy)

By Steven C. Johnson

NEW YORK, Feb 9 The euro hit a two-month high against the dollar on Thursday as Greek leaders clinched a deal on reforms needed to avoid a disorderly default and Europe's central bank chief flagged tentative improvement in the euro zone economy.

The currency rose as high as $1.3321 and was last changing hands at $1.3294, up about 0.3 percent.

"That poured a little cold water on expectations of a March rate cut," said Adnan Akant, head of foreign exchange at Fischer Francis Trees & Watts, with $48 billion in assets.

With Greece set to receive a 130 billion euro ($172 billion) aid package, traders said the euro may make a run at its early December high above $1.35, especially if investors start pricing out a euro zone interest rate cut in March.

The European Central Bank held rates at 1 percent Thursday but President Mario Draghi said the outlook for the economy, while uncertain, had stabilized.

The euro also rallied against the yen, hitting a two-month high of 103.00, while the dollar rose 0.6 percent to 77.46 yen, its highest in nine trading sessions.

Unlike the ECB, the Bank of England said it would ease policy further by injecting another 50 billion pounds into the UK financial system. But sterling held slender gains against the dollar, as some expected even more aggressive action.

EUROPE, U.S. OUTLOOKS IMPROVE

An unexpected decline last week in the number of Americans applying for jobless benefits also boosted hopes for faster U.S. growth in 2012 and helped the dollar rise against the yen.

But most of the day's optimism came from the Greek deal, which comes barely a month before a major Greek bond redemption.

Draghi said he was "quite confident" that all the components of a Greek debt deal would fall into place and hinted the central bank could provide indirect help without breaching a treaty ban on financing governments.

"The market had been cautious earlier this week because it seemed that agreement was stalling, but now that it appears agreement is in place, we're seeing a substantial rally in risk," said Blake Jespersen, managing director of foreign exchange at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

He said the euro could rally as far as $1.35 in the coming days if stocks continue to push higher and as hopes grow that the euro zone has skirted the worst of its debt crisis.

Despite fears about Europe's debt crisis, the euro ended 2011 down just 3.13 percent and has nearly recovered those losses so far in 2012.

"What currency markets have been telling us all along is that the dire language we heard about a collapse of the euro" was exaggerated, said Jonathan Lewis, chief investment officer at Samson Capital Advisors, with $7.4 billion in assets.

He said Samson's currency strategy is to be modestly underweight the euro but said that could eventually change to neutral.

Some analysts warned against getting too optimistic.

"Greece is only one big hurdle the euro faces," said Steven Butler, head of currency trading at Scotia Capital. "The situation is still a mess and at the end of the day, they still have to implement the austerity. There's still a battle ahead."

Athens has urged the ECB to forego profits on its Greek bond holdings in a move that could raise 12 billion euros or more.

The bank's 23-member Governing Council discussed the issue on Thursday but Draghi declined to say how Greek bonds held by the ECB and euro area national central banks would be treated. (Additional reporting by Nick Olivari in New York; editing by Andrea Evans and Dan Grebler)